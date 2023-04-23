It’s about time for a yearly update on the state of my gratefulness. I heard once that we become what we think about. So, a long time ago I decided to be a grateful person. I am quite cognizant of the fact that I have an abundance of wonderful and beautiful things/people in my world. I’m lucky, I have a great deal for which to be thankful.

Admittedly, I am sitting in a very different place today than I have been the last 5 years, or so, since I began writing about my 1,000 hallelujahs.

I am no longer a pastor at the church I grew up in; nor do I even attend.

I have 6 young grandchildren, a year ago I only had 4. I have a new job where I get to listen to stories, love on folks, and pray for them. I have met numerous World War II veterans and shared life with a new Buddhist friend. I have listened more and prayed more than anytime in my life. It’s been a beautiful, heart wrenching, faith building season.

I am in a season of my life I never imagined and… I am grateful.

To be completely transparent, I am not naturally grateful. I can gripe and complain with the best of them if I allow myself the freedom to go negative. However, something I am still learning is that being a spiritual person means I must choose certain “practices” that bring life to my soul. For me, practicing gratefulness is at the top of that list.

Several years ago, I started this continuous list of things for which I’m thankful. I entitled it 1,000 hallelujahs. It’s in my phone, so it goes everywhere with me. In theory that means I could pull out my phone every day, anywhere, and type in what I am grateful for in the moment. But, I don’t do it often enough. If my list were any indicator it would appear that my gratefulness is minimal or least neglected.

In other words, (as noted in an earlier column) “I have fitful moments of “noted” gratefulness. Without deliberately recalling and writing it down, my gratefulness leaks... out of my mind and it evaporates into the endless activity of my days. When it leaks, it is no longer available for fine tuning my outlook on life.”

When I don’t practice gratefulness my godliness slips. Ouch.

Like I try to do once a year, I thought I’d share a couple of things that have made my now, newly entitled, “10,000 hallelujahs” list:

1. My heritage of faith.

359. Dad singing to mom.

903. My dad dancing.

1032. Seeing Reed and Collin’s faces as I was loaded onto the ambulance.

1600. Giant beach balls and water balloons.

1780. Kissing grand babies.

1876. Coffee cake on Sunday.

1921. Calm after 80 mph gusts.

1935. New name tag.

2000. Salute Ceremonies.

2034. Never before conversations.

2270. Prayer with a vet who swears like a… sailor.

I am on a different leg of my journey and God has been so good. Even if I had noted 10,000 hallelujahs already it would not adequately express just how grateful I am.