Rudkin: Riding roughshod

To an injured man lying on the battlefield, the approach of a roughshod stallion was a fearful sight. As a result, any person who is vocally or physically brutal to an opponent who is already down is said to ride roughshod over the victim.”

Have you ever been the one lying on the bloody battlefield of life and one person, maybe someone you trusted (or should be able to trust), has ridden roughshod over your heart?

I imagine you have.

It might have been a co-worker who climbed up on the stallion of righteous indignation and stamped on your wounded heart. Or maybe, it was the neighbor who gossiped about your children and “their” friends coming in and out of the house. Worse? It could have been a spouse, a parent, a child. No one can “ride roughshod” like a family member.

Most of us can recall a time when this happened to us.

What always surprises me is how many people say that it was church people who have hurt them the most; especially when they were already beaten down and bleeding.

I concede that “church” people could do that. But it should never be true of Christ followers.