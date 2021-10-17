Rudkin: Riding roughshod

My grandmother used to say some of the funniest things. Not on purpose. She would have never thought of herself as humorous. Still, she would say things like, “That is uglier than a mud fence.” Or something more hilarious, “I’ll snatch you bald headed.”
Where did those phrases come from anyway? Yikes! “Snatching” and “bald headed” should not be said in the same sentence. That would hurt like the dickens and the results would be bloody awful.
All of us have been exposed to unique idioms with distinctive meanings.
Have you ever heard the remark that someone “rode roughshod” all over them? It surely does not sound like a walk in the park, but I never knew exactly what that meant.
Webb Garrison (who researched unusual words and phrases that people say but don’t know what they mean) wrote this, “In your observation of others, you’ve probably seen a boss, or a spouse, or a parent, ride roughshod over someone. Even in the Space Age, that sounds like a terrible way to act; long ago it involved more than treating a person insensitively or brusquely.
Medieval blacksmiths experimented with making horseshoes of a special kind. Instead of the smooth metal oval used to protect the foot of a draft animal, a war horse might be equipped with shoes that had projecting points or cutting edges...
To an injured man lying on the battlefield, the approach of a roughshod stallion was a fearful sight. As a result, any person who is vocally or physically brutal to an opponent who is already down is said to ride roughshod over the victim.”
Have you ever been the one lying on the bloody battlefield of life and one person, maybe someone you trusted (or should be able to trust), has ridden roughshod over your heart?
I imagine you have.
It might have been a co-worker who climbed up on the stallion of righteous indignation and stamped on your wounded heart. Or maybe, it was the neighbor who gossiped about your children and “their” friends coming in and out of the house. Worse? It could have been a spouse, a parent, a child. No one can “ride roughshod” like a family member.
Most of us can recall a time when this happened to us.
What always surprises me is how many people say that it was church people who have hurt them the most; especially when they were already beaten down and bleeding.
I concede that “church” people could do that. But it should never be true of Christ followers.
For those who follow Jesus closely, and embrace His way of living, should only be accused of kindness and compassion and forgiveness.
Christ followers should not judge or lose their patience or demand their way.
Those who walk with Jesus are devoted to one another, invite others in and they build others up. They serve one another, encourage one another and bear each other’s burdens.
Christ followers should not ride roughshod on the battlefield of life, but be more like the Red Cross... offering help and hope to those who have been deeply impacted by the devastation of armed conflict.
Sadly, sometimes there is a difference between “church people” and Christ followers: one will rid roughshod over a person’s life and the other will bow down and serve the shattered.
Church person or Christ follower? Which are you?
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.