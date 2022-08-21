Rudkin: Rules for dying ... and living

He spoke the language of the people and lived the glory of a God who loves perfectly.

William Sangster was a preacher/friend/advocate at the Westminister Central Hall in London. The first day he stood in front of his congregation to preach he had to announce to a shell shocked group of people that Britain and Germany were officially at war.

Sangster quickly became known for preaching stimulating sermons several times a week. But he didn’t just lock himself up in a study all day, every day of the week to prepare. He immediately converted the church basement into an air raid shelter. For 1,688 nights of the war Sangster and his congregation ministered food, shelter, and hope to all kinds of people.

But at the same time he was writing and delivering sermons to teach and inspire, he was also earning a Ph.D and is credited with leading hundreds of unchurched people to Christ.

His reputation in London was that of the most beloved British preacher of the era.

Sangster pastored for 16 years. Sometime after the war, Sangster became acutely aware that his body was not behaving as normal. Finally he was diagnosed with a progressive muscular disease that began his descent into a hell of almost complete paralyzation. At the end, he could only move two fingers.

Still, he was positive and forward marching.

His attitude was framed by a decision he made when first learning of his disease. Sangster wrote these for rules for himself at the time of his greatest life challenge. He called them his four rules for dying:

I will never complain.

I will keep the home bright.

I will count my blessings.

I will try to turn it to gain.

For three, long, painful years Sangster lived these rules. But I’m guessing that even though he hadn’t consciously thought them up and written them down, he had been living them all along.

Our lives are a series of day by day, hour by hour, moment by moment, decisions we consciously or unconsciously make.

William Sangster obviously had decided to allow God to govern his life long before he became ill. And so he could write rules about dying.

But what about us? What rules, decisions, have we chosen to live by?

I will never complain or I’ll let them have a piece of mind?

I will keep the home bright or “It’s my home and I’ll do what I want there, when I feel like it!”

I will count my blessings or scream “I need more.”

I will try to turn it to gain or languish miserably in my weakness.

Each one of us make decisions, or rules we live by. What are yours?

In my quiet times of reflection this week I have been confronted with what I do when life is difficult, when it feels desperate. I have to ask myself again what set of rules will I live by? Will I live governed by circumstances and the ill will of another? Or, will I live by the standard of love set by a God who has loved me first?

When I answer that question then I am able to filter all my choices and decisions through a set of lens that requires me to ask just two simple questions, “Are you loving God right now?” and “Are you loving your neighbor right now?”

When I get the rules for living down, the rules for dying will fall in place.