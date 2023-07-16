He was changed by a radical love that did good in the world.

Orphaned by the death of his parents, raised by cruel relatives, the young teenager found himself drawn to the winsome and kind teachers of a Bible class. He had enrolled in the class determined to learn English and ended up walking away with a life altering set of teachings by Jesus.

Disowned by his surviving Japanese family, he found his place in the world by attending a Presbyterian College in Tokyo (later he would also attend Princeton) where he learned of Jesus, the son of a carpenter.

What he learned from Jesus, and felt deep in his bones, was a radical love for the poor. He read the following passage of Jesus’ teaching and was altered by his vision of who would be recipients of God’s great mercy.

Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.

Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.

Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

— Matthew 5:3-10 NIV

Inspired by Jesus’ way of moving through the world and convinced that he was called to help the poor, Toyohiko Kagawa, moved into the slums of Kobe, one of Japan’s largest cities. He strongly believed that in order to understand the poor, and their needs, he was obliged to live with them in their unique and exhausting poverty. For 12 of his 14 years in the slums he lived in a shed that was six feet square and surrounded by squalor.

Some of Kagawa’s passions for the the marginalized poor in Kobe/Tokyo involved unionizing shipyard workers, working for universal male suffrage (giving all men, not just landowners the right to vote), the establishment of credit unions, hospitals, churches and schools. He also gave the revenue from his popular books to the relief work for the poor.

Kagawa is known for his work of reconciliation; he was even imprisoned for a time because he apologized to China for Japan’s invasion of their country. Prior to Japan’s involvement in the WWII he visited the United States encouraging a broad understanding of pacifism and anti-imperialism,

Some even dubbed him the “Gandhi of Japan.” But, as is typical with anyone who attempts to live his convictions, even Kagawa came under scrutiny for some of his work in Japan during the war. Great leaders are often criticized for their dynamic beliefs that grow, change, and evolve.

Kagawa’s way of living stirs me and convicts me today. He once said, “I read in a book that a man called Christ went about doing good. It is very disconcerting to me that I am so easily satisfied with just going about.”

It bothers me that I am so often satisfied with simply “going about.” Kagawa’s practical vision was one I want to embrace more passionately: our beliefs in God, and his mandate to love, must translate into action.

So, let’s not just go about our day; let’s go about our day doing good.