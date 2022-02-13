Rudkin: Set it down

Sometimes ours hands are so full we simply can’t carry one more thing, even if it’s something we long for.

One sunny morning, our, then, 3-year-old daughter assertively announced we needed to go outside and play. So she grabbed a Barbie, or two, she had her ever present blanket in hand (usually it served as a long cape tied around her neck) and a kick ball. With her hands full we headed toward the stairs. She took one cautious step down the staircase and decided she wanted to hold my hand.

But, of course, her hands were full. I encouraged her to set something down so she could grab my hand, a hand of sure safety and promise of fun in the sun.

She struggled; she could only see what she’d have to give up, leave behind, in order to take my hand.

Do you ever feel that way? You want to experience the sunshine, the good of life, but your hands/hearts are simply too full to accept anymore?

Saint Augustine once said, “God is always trying to give good things to us, but our hands are too full to receive them.”

We desperately want all that a good God can give us but our hands (hearts) are too full to be able to carry one more thing. And, sometimes, maybe most of the time, the stuff we are carrying is tired and worn out. Like, old grudges about a perceived slight.

Or bitterness over a broken relationship.

Sometimes we carry around our past decisions like a ball and chain. Cumbersome and limiting.

Often times, “our hands” are full of messed up, ungracious, “he could never love me,” beliefs about God.

We all have something, some idea or some attitude, we need to set down so we can receive something “new” from the Father.

Last night I led some friends in a simple prayer exercise that I use from time to time and I thought I’d share it with you. Sometimes we need to use our body to get our minds to grasp a truth. Thus, action is part of this prayer practice.

Be completely still. Take three slow, deep breaths and invite God to meet you in this quiet moment.

Fist your hands and put them in your lap. Name out loud the stress, the anxiety, the toxic attitude or the fear that you have been holding onto. (There may be several.)

Now, open your hands, palm down as if you are releasing those concerns, those burdens. Let them go. Imagine those attitudes or worries tumbling to the ground.

Next, turn your hands palms up. Ask God for what you need right this moment. You might need peace, joy, love, strength, wisdom, work, rest. Picture God giving it to you. Receive it knowing that God is loving and kind and is willing to give it.

Finish this prayer time by once again taking a few deep breaths and praying a sentence of gratitude.

God is extending his hand to us today. So let’s set down our old grievances and our worn out attitudes and let him lead us down the stairs and out into a sunny new day.

