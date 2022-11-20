Rudkin: Shouting gratitude

He was coming their way and they were desperate to see him, talk to him, beg of him.

Shoved and confined to the margins of society the ten lepers began yelling as if this was their one last hope, “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!”

With those words, and a quick glance at the ten men, the whole crowd was sucked into their backstory.

We have been abandoned. No longer can our fathers and mothers invite us to dinner, we cannot worship together on holy days or go to birthday parties. Jesus, have mercy on us.

Our siblings and cousins have slipped away; gone are the times we doubled over in laughter as we recalled our childhood adventures. Jesus, have mercy on us.

Friends have avoided us until we have been forgotten. Jesus, have mercy on us.

Meaningful work has been stripped away from us; hopefully someone will be generous. Jesus, have mercy on us.

Everyone skeptically wonders what we have done to deserve our horrible disease. Jesus, have mercy on us.

Our nightmares follow us into the morning, the noonday reminds us that relief is not coming this day, and at night we wish God would take us in our sleep. Jesus, have mercy on us.

Bitterness is a breath away, anger simmers, and hopelessness has settled in our midst. Jesus, Jesus, have mercy on us.”

Finally, their only remaining hope, sees them and takes a moment to study them. And, Jesus sends them away to see the priests.

I wonder how they felt in that moment? Did they complain among themselves, “Seriously? That’s it? No immediate healing? No hands on? No passionate prayers?” Or, did they believe there would be a miracle?

The narrator doesn’t tell us anything except that the 10 lepers did as they were told and left Jesus to go show themselves to the priests who had most likely banished them.

But, as they went, they were healed! They weren’t miraculously healed in the presence of Jesus while the crowd gaped in amazement. They were healed as they obeyed.

Gone were the oozing sores that had separated them from the “clean.” Gone were the sleepless nights of wondering if they would ever see their kids again or hug their wives. Gone were the hopeless prayers of men who were destined to die alone.

All ten men were healed, as they went.

One of them, experiencing the unbelievable, turned around and went back to Jesus shouting and celebrating (and dancing a jig, I’m sure)!

“Thank you Jesus, thank you, thank you! You healed me Jesus, thank you, thank you! You did it Lord! Thank you, Jesus. You had mercy on us and you healed us! Thank you!”

Yes, I think that is how he gave glory to God. The story writer says he was so grateful that he fell at his feet. I can see it, can’t you? So relieved to finally know healing, so overwhelmed he couldn’t stand any longer.

His thankfulness doesn’t surprise me. However, I am surprised at the nine who didn’t thank Jesus. What were they thinking?! Their lives had been restored and yet, they could not circle back to the healer to say thank you?

Stunning!

Or is it? It’s so easy to take God’s goodness for granted and simply go on about the business of living.

Jesus did not only heal the returning leper’s body but his soul. Today I will be the grateful, the worshipper, the one who is sure to come back to Jesus, the healer and our hope. You’ll know me, I will be the one shouting gratitude.