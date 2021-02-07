Rudkin: Simple hallelujah

What does God want with us? What does he want from us?
Never in my life have I felt that God is a petulant, stern face, demanding dictator. I was fortunate that those in my spiritual sphere of influence painted the picture of God as a loving, forgiving, long suffering father.
Never did I think that God was sitting far away watching me, condemning me, sentencing me to the outer darkness if I felt wrong or thought wickedly or behaved badly.
I still don’t. When I think of who God is I imagine grace freely given, hope established in hearts, love given lavishly. I think God is good, always. I think he only does good.
So, does he want anything from us?
I know as a parent, who adores her kids, I don’t need them to make sacrifices for me or buy great gifts. However, it’s so nice to hear, “Thanks so much, I love you mom.”
Could it mean that maybe God, the father, just wants to hear a thanks, an acknowledgment that he loves perfectly. Maybe he’d appreciate a simple hallelujah.
The word hallelujah is an ancient Hebrew word that is the combination of two words “hallal” and “jah.” The first word, “hallal,” means “to praise,” and the word “jah” is the word for God.
Therefore, the word hallelujah, means “praise be to God” or “praise the Lord.” Or, in my words, “Thanks God for creating good and being good and doing good.”
This same word captured the attention of George Frederick Handel, who wrote The Messiah.
“And He shall reign forever and ever” wrote Handel, with the words crescendoing “Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah!” It is recorded that Handel barricaded himself in his room while he wrote this legendary work. He hardly ate a bite and slept when total exhaustion demanded it.
Later, Handel told a friend, “It seemed as if heaven came down and filled my soul.”
I know I’ll never write a symphony, or a song that all will sing in praise but I can say hallelujah!
I can notice a full moon on a clear night and whisper, hallelujah.
I can feel the brush of a blustery breeze on cold winter day and breath, hallelujah.
I can smell the freshness of a summer rain in July and sigh, hallelujah.
I can hear the laughter of a three year old on his first trike and smile, hallelujah.
I can shoot Nerf guns with my adult children and laugh, hallelujah.
I can sing, happy, happy, happy and dance, hallelujah.
I can write a text to a friend who has been kind and think, hallelujah.
I can dream of good things for those I love and believe, hallelujah.
Through all kinds of circumstances and emotions we can say, praise be to God. So even when the tears are falling, the questions are erupting and the heart is breaking we can still exhale, hallelujah. We can and we should, even if it is purely a decision of the will.
My hallelujahs are typically uncomplicated, mostly modest and ordinary. I guess you’d call them simple.
Simple hallelujahs are the intentional thank yous expressed to the God of grace who gives generously day by day.
This column, a previously published favorite from 2014, is sponsored by Larry and Linda Kloster. Rudkin will return next week.