Rudkin: Simple hallelujah

What does God want with us? What does he want from us?

Never in my life have I felt that God is a petulant, stern face, demanding dictator. I was fortunate that those in my spiritual sphere of influence painted the picture of God as a loving, forgiving, long suffering father.

Never did I think that God was sitting far away watching me, condemning me, sentencing me to the outer darkness if I felt wrong or thought wickedly or behaved badly.

I still don’t. When I think of who God is I imagine grace freely given, hope established in hearts, love given lavishly. I think God is good, always. I think he only does good.

So, does he want anything from us?

I know as a parent, who adores her kids, I don’t need them to make sacrifices for me or buy great gifts. However, it’s so nice to hear, “Thanks so much, I love you mom.”

Could it mean that maybe God, the father, just wants to hear a thanks, an acknowledgment that he loves perfectly. Maybe he’d appreciate a simple hallelujah.

The word hallelujah is an ancient Hebrew word that is the combination of two words “hallal” and “jah.” The first word, “hallal,” means “to praise,” and the word “jah” is the word for God.