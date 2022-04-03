Rudkin: Sister, sun and sand

The ocean calls to me, but the sand I could live without.

My baby sister and I are on the Gulf side of Florida this week for my 60th birthday celebration. My birthday was two months ago and but the “preemie” arrival of our second grandson put a pause on our original birthday shenanigans.

So, here we are, sisters, sun and sand.

My sister, Deidre, and I are kindred spirits in many ways. We both have been pastors in our respective churches for over 20 years, we love to read and write, we enjoy walks, story telling, massages and yoga stretches. We watch the same Netflix shows and are moved deeply by The Chosen. We were raised in the same house and share many of the same memories, though our recollection of them are unique. We never fight but I could be getting on her nerves right now (but probably not).

So, here we are, spending time retreating from the world.

Neither of us should be in the sun. We are both fair skinned and have had pre-skin cancers dug out of our bodies and then, stitched up. However, we like doing things out in sun; she golfs and runs. I walk and bike and landscape our property. We both drive convertibles in the summer. We definitely have a love/hate relationship with the sun.

This week we are fully embracing the sun’s restorative power! But somewhere in the back of my mind is a flashing yellow light of caution: protect yourself. Long gone are the days of our youth when we played in the summer sun all day. Who ever put sunscreen on?

So, here we are, in Florida, where the sun is the fun.

The sand along this magnificent coastline is the finest I have ever walked. It feels finer than sugar and is about as white. The sun reflecting off of the wet sand and the pockets of broken sea shells glitter as if diamonds intentionally displayed to dazzle you.

We have walked this shoreline watching the waves relentlessly beat this sand into minuscule granules that are soothing to a pair of hot, tired feet.

However, fine as it is, the sand is not easy to walk in for very long. In fact, it is pushing my healing pelvis to the limit. It’s laborious; lifting my leg a little higher than normal and then setting it down on a surface that is not stable, but instead shifting just a tiny bit with my weight and movement.

And, even one grain of sand, though insubstantial and alluring, can be quite an irritant.

Deidre and I walked on the beach down to a diner. Obviously, we had to put on our shoes (no shoes, no service…even in Florida) to go in. We washed our feet at the beach before slipping into our sandals, walked across the street, and into the restaurant. I could feel a few stubbornly clinging grains between my toes.

We sat for an hour or two and walked home. Those fine, pesky grains irritated my feet the whole time. I’m just thankful I didn’t have any in my shorts.

So here we are, in Florida, surrounded by sand.

Sister, sun and sand. It’s a beautiful get away. Refreshing and restorative. I am reminded today to bask in the glory of this minute. I am experiencing different nuances of God’s perfect masterpiece. The roaring of water hitting the beach; it never stops. The humid air that drapes over us. The white sand and the wind (yes, wind). My uniquely amazing sister.

In gratefulness, I will hold this moment in my heart as a forever memory.

I’m thankful for my sister, the sun and even, the sand.

