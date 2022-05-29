Rudkin: Sit in silence

Grief visits at the most unexpected times.

This week, many times, while working or watching the news, tears have welled up and rolled down the faces of Americans everywhere.

The sorrow is real.

Kids shot to death, again, and a tormented grief rages in waves of disbelief and horror.

Begging God, hands thrown in the air, weeping. “Please God, not my child, not my niece. Where is my grand baby?”

Questions, hopelessness, terror, armored men, medics, body bags.

For blocks one could see the red and blue lights flashing and reflecting and announcing that life is in jeopardy. Or, that it is already gone.

Step back, there is danger, abandon this to the professionals…there is death.

Beautiful children, laughing, dreaming, filled with hope of summer antics, lie silently.

A stunned silence hangs in the air.

No, that’s not true. After the gun report, there was never silence.

The weeping was not silent. Agony cannot be silent.

The questions were not silent. Why? Where is my child? Who would do such a thing?

The fury was not silent. Is the shooter dead? I will kill the monster myself!

The political rhetoric was not silent. Ban assault rifles! And, Come and try to take it way! Even in the roiling ocean of a shared grief there is still division that demands a verdict… NOW.

How tragic. This should be a moment of shared sacred sadness.

Perhaps, we should put down our agendas, our opinions, our incessant inciting commentary and be silent.

Maybe we should stop talking and going about our lives and intentionally listen to the lament of the mothers and fathers who will bury their precious children this week. What about the desperate agony of the shooter’s family… what must they be feeling?

I understand that silence often leaves us feeling exposed and vulnerable. So often our busyness and the constant stream of words cover up the sometimes uneasy “truth” that lies within us. Possibly the silence would reveal that we are worn out, or experiencing doubts, or that we are angry, or, afraid?

Silence offers us a place to sit and unravel the grief we feel for others and for ourselves.

Silence creates a space in us to hear the voice of God; to experience his comfort and his wisdom.

Maybe, just maybe, we need to stop talking, stop trying to rationalize, stop pointing fingers, stop putting words in God’s mouth.

A reverent, seeking the face of God kind of silence will begin to heal our hearts.

I sit in silence today so that I may hear the anguish of my fellow human beings. I sit in silence for the men, women and children of Uvalde. I sit in silence because it honors the hurting. I sit in silence because I have my own need of a savior.

I sit in silence, I grieve and I look to the God who has shed his own tears these past days.

