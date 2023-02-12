A year ago (this week), I was about to turn 60. I have never really minded birthdays, or even the idea of getting older but 60 was different. I ruminated on turning 60 for weeks and I can guarantee they were not the most amusing or inspiring imaginings.

After some serious contemplation I came to the conclusion that I could not skip turning 60; I might as well figure out how to enjoy it. So just to celebrate 60 happy years… and convince myself that life was not over… I decided that I would do 60 new things over the next 365 days. That did not seem like overkill. Right? These 60 new things could include places, habits, experiences, books.

I told some friends about it because that’s what you are supposed to do with a new goal…something about accountability.

Sadly, I forgot all about this lofty holy grail of NEW until one of my friends mentioned it in the fall. I secretly wondered if I could do 60 new things in three months.

So this week, getting ready to face another birthday (do they have to come every year?) I started thinking of all the NEW people, books, places and experiences I have chosen or chanced upon these past 12 months. It has been quite a year for me; lots of experiences I never thought I would know. Some beautiful, some excruciating.

I will never forget my 60th year and I won’t bore you with all the 60 things, but here is a sampling:

Drove a three-wheeled Slingshot up the coast of Florida;

Sat in a beach chair on a sandy beach with my sister;

Was practically a live in nanny for two weeks with my 8 month old grandson while my Sweet daughter recuperated from surgery;

Borrowed an Uber driver’s bicycle for a week;

Met and sat with the mayor of Panama City Beach;

Made Christmas sugar cookies with my first granddaughter;

Officiated a wedding on a mountain cliff;

Baptized my daughter and son-in-law in a river;

Walked in the spring creek with our first grandkid;

A friend and I served lemonade at an outdoor concert at Bloomery Farm… it was 95 degrees;

Spent a full day on a rented pontoon boat exploring Alcova Reservoir;

Hosted over a hundred people for Christmas Eve;

Sat in a candlelit room listening to a world class pianist perform before dinner;

Welcomed three new grand babies into our family;

Served coffee cake on a Sunday morning in my home;

Started a new job that is both fulfilling and challenging;

Took my first grandson for a ride in my yellow Mustang;

Kayaked with my sister;

Visited St. Louis in September;

Heard Christine Caine speak in person;

Built a charcuterie board that was at least 20 feet lon;.

Created a low ceiling, carpeted, with taped lighting, glow in the dark stars, secret room for the grandbabies;

Spent a Christmas Day without my daughter;;

Attended a “Sprinkle” party (only young women know what this is).

As I record these “new” experiences I am overwhelmed with God’s generosity!

Can I encourage you to do a similar exercise? It does not matter if you are 31, 61 or 101 take a moment, and begin listing the new things you did/saw/read this past year. Dig deep if you have to but I believe you will write a longer list than first imagined.

I am not grieving 61 anymore… I am looking for new opportunities to create more first-time experiences.