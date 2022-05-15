Rudkin: So random

He thoughtlessly bumped into her and her whole world radically shifted. Nothing would be the same; not her family or friends or where she lived or even, how she looked. In a split second her old life was over and a new, richer, one began.

In a Southern California grocery store LaQuerda Edwards was putting her money into a lottery vending machine when “some rude person” roughly brushed by her and caused her to push the wrong button.

Evidently, Ms. Edwards reported to the California State Lottery that she typically bought a cheaper ticket but in the jostle she accidentally chose the $30.00 ticket.

Flustered and irked, she got to her car and scratched the ticket.

“I didn’t really believe it at first,” Edwards said.

She even started driving but kept staring at the winning ticket. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” she added.

State lottery officials say that the odds of playing the 200X Scratchers and winning the top prize of $10 million dollars are 1 in more than 3 million.

“I’m still in shock,” she told officials. “All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’” (Reported by the Washington Post)

Stunning. Can you imagine? Of course, we have heard multiple stories of this type.

Sometimes, I think, wouldn’t that be nice? And… I bet she is exceedingly thankful for the rude dude now.

I usually do not spend two minutes day dreaming about winning the lottery. For one thing, I don’t play the lottery and there is not much chance I am going to have any other kind of life altering windfall.

However, it does me remind me of how the good and the bad falls on every person. Considering the odds, who wins the lottery? Or, whose house, in the path of a tornado that decimates every home in a neighborhood, is still standing . Or, who, despite their hard, unrelenting years of labor lose their entire orange grove to a freak lightening strike?

It all seems so random.

One day, teaching his closest followers, Jesus said, “He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteousness.”

This short statement is found in the context of Jesus teaching what it looks like to love deeply, like the Father does. He doesn’t love just the nice folks, he loves those who do not care or even acknowledge Him. He doesn’t give good only to those who are trying desperately to please him, but He gives good to those who wreaking havoc.

By his very nature, God loves each of us equally despite our “holiness” or our “wickedness.”

Most of us do not like this idea very much. It seems unjust to those of us who work hard at being tender hearted, doing the right thing, choosing the high road.

However, when we are determined to get our way no matter the cost or when we despise someone for hurting a family member or malign a person for disagreeing with us, then, we are exceptionally grateful for a God who is slow to anger and quick to forgive. We love his graciousness then.

I don’t know the new lottery winning millionaire but I am grateful today that the “rain” has fallen on her in this season. May it grow a beautiful and satisfying life.

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0