Rudkin: Spiritual amnesia

She had lost her mind. Literally.

The young woman could not remember her name or why she ended up in a strange hotel room, in a place she had never been before.

It was 20 years ago, when Sally, a 33-year-old woman, got up on the morning of September 1, performed her ordinary routines and then got in her car to go to work.

She said, “There’s a freeway here in Dallas and I began driving up the freeway, and I got as far as Denton, Texas, but I didn’t know where I was.”

The next thing she remembers is waking up in a hotel room in an unknown city 10 hours away from her home, without friends or family. She had no idea how she gotten there.

Sally explains, “When I woke up the next morning, I sat up and I didn’t recognize the room. I didn’t recognize the purse that was sitting on the floor, or the clothes that were lying over the chair. I didn’t recognize myself in the mirror. I didn’t even know my name.”

Later, when asked what went through her mind as she studied her face and belongings scattered around the motel room and had recognized none of it?

Sally replied, “Fear. A lot of fear.”

She could not remember anything… her mind was like an unmarked slate.

According to Larry Squire of the Brain Observatory, this type of amnesia is extremely rare and comes on suddenly. It can last for hours or even months and affects only two-tenths of a percent of the population.

When Sally was reunited with her family she did not recognize her kids or husband. It took her more than a year to recover her memory.

She explains, “You know, I lost 33 years, and I had to slowly regain that back. And it is precious to me.”

Even though we often joke about forgetting our heads if it were not attached … but chronic forgetfulness is serious stuff.

The memory is the essence of who we are.

You are who you are because of your unique life experiences and the people who were present with you. If those were totally wiped away from your memory you too would be taking a long drive to nowhere, with no one, lost, with no purpose.

I wonder if this doesn’t sometimes happen to us as Jesus followers.

We were growing in our understanding of him, we worshipped with others, we prayed and gave of ourselves.

Then something changed.

Your kids started playing sports, there was chorale practice every week or dance classes and it was too overwhelming to do one more thing. Maybe your job was sucking the very life out of you so you played every weekend to numb out. Maybe your marriage was difficult and you felt like a failure. Maybe your body is aching, your heart is broken, your friends have gone missing.

And you cannot remember the love and complete peace you experienced with God.

Maybe you didn’t lose your memory all at one time but now, you are living in full blown spiritual amnesia. You don’t even recognize yourself. In the rat race of life you’ve forgotten who you are in Christ!

Sally had to relearn her life. Could we learn to remember God?

I think we can. We start at the beginning again: say a prayer, read the gospel of John, talk with someone who is still on a journey with God, find somewhere to worship with others.

And, just like Sally’s … your memory and your life will return.

