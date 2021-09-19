Rudkin: Standing on holy ground

Last night I stood on holy ground.
I was in a chapel, but it was not “holy” because of where I happened to be at the moment. It was holy because of who was there.
We gathered, large and small, different in backgrounds and tradition, all hopeful for something new; something that might change the trajectory of their lives forever.
We introduced ourselves, worked as teams, laughed, I saw a tear or two at one point, and we told stories about our lives.
God was present and so… it was holy.
There is a story in the ancient scriptures about Moses, the man who was called by God to lead the Hebrew people out of slavery into freedom. One day while he was on a hillside minding his own business (which was sheep) he saw a bush that was burning. Obviously, he went to investigate and as he approached he realized that the bush was burning but it was not burning up. Peculiar. When a voice came out of the bush his heart jumped a beat or two.
As Moses drew closer to the blazing bush God stopped him. God told Moses to take off his shoes because he was standing on holy ground. Then, just in case Moses was wondering, God introduced himself. I am GOD. (Yep. That’s a holy place for sure.) Moses, so overwhelmed, hid his face so that he could not look at him.
This isn’t a sole incidence where God has shown up like this. There is one other time in the Hebrew history that the great warrior Joshua is instructed, by a sword holding “commander”, to take off his sandals because he was standing in the presence of God.
The removing of shoes was common in many ancient religions. It was not because their shoes were dusty and smelly, but a sign of respect and of honor.
So Moses and Joshua didn’t step onto literal ground that was holy but they stepped into the presence of God, who is holy.
When Jesus, God in a body, walked into our world he was introducing a new day and a new way. He was God with us. When he was crucified we are told that the temple curtain, which had traditionally separated the people from the presence of God, was torn in half. God was now available and accessible to every person, any time, all of the time.
God’s spirit was no longer confined to a tabernacle or a temple (or a bush) but housed in his people.
Jesus said that the spirit would be with us, in us. Writer and evangelist, the apostle Paul, wrote that every believer’s body is now a holy place, a temple of God.
God lives in me and he lives in you. So doesn’t that mean that his presence in us makes every moment holy and everywhere we step holy ground? It should. When I am with my friends at a restaurant… I am on holy ground. When I play on the floor with my grandkids… I am on holy ground. When I go to church and sit in the sanctuary… I am on holy ground. When I am discussing politics, vaccines, the Bible … I am on holy ground.