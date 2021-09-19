Rudkin: Standing on holy ground

This isn’t a sole incidence where God has shown up like this. There is one other time in the Hebrew history that the great warrior Joshua is instructed, by a sword holding “commander”, to take off his sandals because he was standing in the presence of God.

The removing of shoes was common in many ancient religions. It was not because their shoes were dusty and smelly, but a sign of respect and of honor.

So Moses and Joshua didn’t step onto literal ground that was holy but they stepped into the presence of God, who is holy.

When Jesus, God in a body, walked into our world he was introducing a new day and a new way. He was God with us. When he was crucified we are told that the temple curtain, which had traditionally separated the people from the presence of God, was torn in half. God was now available and accessible to every person, any time, all of the time.

God’s spirit was no longer confined to a tabernacle or a temple (or a bush) but housed in his people.

Jesus said that the spirit would be with us, in us. Writer and evangelist, the apostle Paul, wrote that every believer’s body is now a holy place, a temple of God.