Rudkin: Step into Advent

The turkey carcass is simmering on low, slowly the pumpkins are disappearing, and the special decorations are tucked away for another season. That’s a wrap, Thanksgiving is over!

Actually, the “wrapping” has just begun and I hope our “thanksgiving” has shifted into high gear, but you know what I mean.

Now, we step into the Advent season.

Advent is a season of preparation, a time of expectation and anticipation for the arrival of Jesus anew. It is a time to awake to the fresh ways our Savior, our hope, will show up in our lives. Advent is a reminder that the darkness which has shrouded the landscape cannot consume, but instead, ushers in the Light of the world.

The Advent season invites us to personally step into the story of God’s redeeming love.

Advent implores us to love well the people who make this journey of life with us.

Advent gently summons us to serve those who, like Mary and Joseph, have had to navigate extremely difficult circumstances to find their way to the manger.

I honestly do not know how other cultures experience the Advent season but I do know Americans rush wildly from party to party, spend more than most, and we brood excessively.

What is a better way? Surely there is a better way.

I know that it’s impossible to stop all of your normal “Christmas” shenanigans but I wonder if we might not take a few minutes each day this Advent season to recognize the significance of God coming to live among us?

Below is a thought and a prayer for each day of this first week of Advent. Won’t you pause and consider this Advent season with me?

Day 1

Besides this you know the time, that the hour has come for you to wake from sleep. For salvation is nearer to us now than when we first believed. The night is far gone; the day is at hand. Romans 13:11-12. Prayer: Awake me God to your presence.

Day 2

Jesus was the long expected, long hoped for savior. Won’t you “long” for him to come again in you?

Out of the stump of David’s family will grow a shoot, yes, a new Branch...And the Spirit of the Lord will rest on him — Is.11:1-2. Prayer: Lord, create in me a longing for you.

Day 3

Take a deep breath. Be quiet. Trust Him who can be trusted. Rest.

“Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” Psalm 46:10 Prayer: I am trusting You today.

Day 4

Come Lord Jesus. Let it be the whisper of hearts this season. Come Lord Jesus, because only you can fill the emptiness, only you can touch the deep longing. “Keep awake, for you do not know on what day your Lord is coming.” Matt 24:42. Prayer: Come Lord Jesus.

Day 5

This is a crazy, hectic season. But find peace in the storm. Keep your eye on the One who is always true. He “will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.” Is 26:3. Prayer: God, I will find peace in you today.

Day 6

God doesn’t just care, or help, or applaud... He saves. I need saving. Jesus came to save us. Jesus in Hebrew is Yeshua: God Saves. “She will give birth to a son, you will call him Jesus.” Matt 1:20-21. Prayer: God save me.

Day 7

With Jesus the kingdom was near... it was here and yet to come. We live in the in-between, with a great sense of what is yet to be. “Proclaim the good news, ‘The Kingdom of heaven has come near.’ Matt 10:7. Prayer: Be with me God in the in-between.