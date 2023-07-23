I have always been a “doer.” I can’t walk by a piece of crumpled gum wrapper on the floor; I have to bend over and pick it up. If I see a weed in the garden, I stop and pull it. If there is a dead branch within my reach, I’ll go get the mini chainsaw. I do stuff.

This is not necessarily a trait I love about myself. I manage to get “stuff” done but I have come to believe so much of the important things of life are accomplished while being still. Yes … still.

One of the ancient psalm writers exclaimed, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging… Be still and know that I am God.” Psalms 46:1-3 NIV

And this isn’t the only place the wisdom of the holy scripture speaks to the idea of being still:

Be angry, and do not sin. Meditate within your heart on your bed, and be still. Psalm 4:4

The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still. Exodus 14:14

Be still before the LORD and wait patiently for him. Psalm 37:7

He made the storm be still, and the waves of the sea were hushed. Psalm 107:29

He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm. Mark 4:39

The English definition of “still” means to “be silent, uttering no sound…quiet…motionless.”

However, “be still” in Hebrew is different from the English word. The instruction to “be still” in this ancient language means “to let go, stop striving, slacken and let drop.”

It’s a picture of loosening our clenched grip on the circumstances, to quit trying to make something happen, let go and let God. The Message Bible says, “Step out of traffic! Take a long look at God.”

I’m the first to admit that being still goes against how I am wired. I am not naturally a “sit still” kind of girl. I’m guessing some of you are exactly the same way. You are fixers, rescuers, doers. You are in tune to the world around you and you can make things happen. You want to keep pushing through and force an outcome.

That is part of your God given personality; your gift to the world.

However, there is a time for action and a time for being still. It’s in those moments (or hours or maybe even, months) of stillness that God does his best kind of work. He is accomplishing matters around us that we cannot necessarily see and he is doing a work in us that is radically important to our next chapter, dream, adventure.

Take a moment and join me in stillness. If you desire to know God, glimpse your future path, live boldly we must first, step out of traffic, let go, take a deep breath, stop striving, unclench your fists and search God’s face and heart.