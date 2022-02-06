Rudkin: Storms change us

The most turbulent storms roll in at the most unexpected times… and they change our lives forever.

In the 1880’s a young Swedish pastor was walking home when a violent storm rolled in. The wind blew, the thunder clapped, the rain poured. He ran for safety.

Soaking wet and fighting the wind the young man raced to the shelter of his home. Before he could completely dry off the dark storm clouds blew apart and moved away. The young man threw open the protective shutters on the windows and marveled at the glistening landscape, fresh again and revived.

He sat down, like any poet caught in a moment of wonder, and began to write a poem that would be translated, set to music, and sung in many countries over the centuries. When it was sung at over 100 Billy Graham crusades in a year it became one of the most popular hymns every written. (Amazing Grace topped the list.)

The young pastor was Carol Boberg and he wrote, How Great Though Art. I just listened to Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill sing it. (Wow)

Here are some of the lyrics:

O Lord my God, when I in awesome wonder,

Consider all the worlds Thy hands have made;

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder,

Thy power throughout the universe displayed.

Then sings my soul, my Savior God, to Thee,

How great Thou art! How great Thou art!

Then sings my soul, My Savior God, to Thee,

How great Thou art! How great Thou art!

When through the woods, and forest glades I wander,

And hear the birds sing sweetly in the trees.

When I look down, from lofty mountain grandeur

And hear the brook, and feel the gentle breeze.

When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation,

And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart.

Then shall I bow, in humble adoration,

And then proclaim, “My God, how great Thou art!”

Storms have a way of moving our hearts toward God.

Last week our daughter and son-in-law had their first born, a son, 4 weeks early. I got to be there to rub her feet and encourage her while she labored and gave birth. What a breathtaking experience.

However, almost immediately baby Rudd started having trouble breathing… the storm clouds were gathering. Tests were taken, oxygen positioned into his nose; I could see his tiny diaphragm working overtime. The skies of their dream were getting dark and the temperature was dropping.

When they loaded him in the air plane to fly him to Children’s Hospital their hearts, our hearts, experienced the thunder crashing, the wind whipping, the rain pelting of against their hopes.

Rudd stabilized and he’s been getting stronger and stronger. His lungs need time.

They’ve been in Denver for 10 days now. One has dreams about the first baby. Expectations and hopes. Their happiest dreams morphed into a storm they were forced to navigate while still believing the sun would shine again.

Daddy Jon has been reading a book to Rudd before they go back to their motel each night and Raeghan sings a song to him.

Several nights ago she sang How Great Thou Art to baby Rudd.

Our son-in-law caught the very end of it on video and he sent it to me.

Raeghan was bent over his tiny crib and singing: “Then I shall bow, in humble adoration, and then proclaim, My God, how great thou art. Then sings my soul, My Savior God to Thee, how great Thou art, how great Thou art!” This storm has changed her; it has deepened her faith.

A fantastic storm was the impetus for the writing of this great hymn. And, still almost 300 years later, one young woman, in the middle of her greatest storm sings it’s refrain; my God, how great Thou art.

