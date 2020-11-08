Rudkin: Strap on an empathy belly

I can’t remember much about those days, those approximate 810 days, because they were over 25 years ago. But I do recall being tired, constantly hungry, and... cumbersome. I took vitamins the size of small subs and seemed to gain the expected weight in the first 60 days (that’s how it seemed anyway).The ache in my lower back plagued me as the months wore on, but mostly, and please know I am relying here on foggy memories, those days of being pregnant weren’t bad days.
Recently, however, I have watched my daughter-in-laws carry our precious grand babies and some of it is coming back to me. And I suspect that, I have a greater appreciation and compassion for them than my sweet hearted sons do. Because... I’ve been there.
Several years ago 3 dads from Britain decided they wanted to simulate the last month of pregnancy in order to pay tribute to their wives and mothers. They wanted to acknowledge and experience the challenges faced by all mothers who give birth. So, a month away from Mother’s Day in 2015 these three men strapped on 33-pound “empathy bellies.”
The only time they took off their “bellies” was to shower. (I imagine those were long showers.) The bellies were designed to mimic the “pull on the shoulders, the pressure on the bladder and diaphragm, and even provide the sensation of the constant movement, digs and jabs of a full term fetus.”
The guys kept a video and a written journal so to record their journey. Though some found it strange, and criticized (big surprise), most people appreciated the willingness and desire the men showed to understand what their wives (and moms) go through to carry and give birth to the world’s kids.
I laughed at some of their comments and nodded in agreement as they talked about the enormous inconvenience it was to tie their shoes.
These young dads were good sports and better men because of their enthusiasm to understand the women in their lives.
I think a good dose of empathy, to truly feel what someone else is feeling, creates in us an ability to embrace the beauty and complexity of people. And, love them well.
And we are complex in all sorts of quirky ways. But more importantly, even in all our complexity and different-ness, we are all the image bearers of God. Yes, everyone of us, is imprinted in the image of God.
Did you know that the next door neighbor who parks his barely running cars all over his property is an image bearer of God? And so is that one co-worker who talks too much, and the one who looks so different than you, and so is the one who refuses to vote the way you want them too.
I was trying to remember the last time I put on an “empathy belly?” When was the last time I walked in shoes of, felt the fear of, experienced the shame of a homeless person? Or, the young girl who is afraid to tell her parents that she is pregnant or the person who is struggling with an addiction?
What if you and I strapped on an “empathy belly” for the next month? What if we invested in and experienced life with someone we simply don’t understand or agree with or approve of?
I can’t say for sure, of course, but I bet our community would be a nicer place to live.
