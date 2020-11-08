Rudkin: Strap on an empathy belly

The guys kept a video and a written journal so to record their journey. Though some found it strange, and criticized (big surprise), most people appreciated the willingness and desire the men showed to understand what their wives (and moms) go through to carry and give birth to the world’s kids.

I laughed at some of their comments and nodded in agreement as they talked about the enormous inconvenience it was to tie their shoes.

These young dads were good sports and better men because of their enthusiasm to understand the women in their lives.

I think a good dose of empathy, to truly feel what someone else is feeling, creates in us an ability to embrace the beauty and complexity of people. And, love them well.

And we are complex in all sorts of quirky ways. But more importantly, even in all our complexity and different-ness, we are all the image bearers of God. Yes, everyone of us, is imprinted in the image of God.

Did you know that the next door neighbor who parks his barely running cars all over his property is an image bearer of God? And so is that one co-worker who talks too much, and the one who looks so different than you, and so is the one who refuses to vote the way you want them too.