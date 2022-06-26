Rudkin: Sweet summertime

With all of her 4-year-old strength she threw the stick into the creek and wistfully called after it, “See you later stick, have a nice journey.” We waved and the stick hit the tiny rapids and was immediately out of sight.

Finlee, our first grand daughter, was not dismayed that her stick was gone. She immediately found a rock to throw into the creek. It splashed us and we giggled. Eventually, we took off our shoes and stepped into the creek. Thirty seconds later my feet were numb and I had to coax her out.

It’s summer. The air is warm, the breeze still measurable, but the sun chases away the blues.

It is officially summer and who doesn’t love summer!

We Wyomingites revel in, soak up and delight in summer.

Summer is a time to shed the old skin of winter: sweaters, boots, coats, hats and slip into shorts, swimsuits, and flip flops. Summer feels like favor from the Lord God after fighting a long, cold battle.

The sun shining warmly is like an invitation to glory and joy. It is an invitation to rollick with gladness and to remember that which has been dead, or at least dormant, is alive again, growing, coming back stronger and more beautiful than ever. The summer reminds us that “death” or dormancy is not permanent but there is always resurrection. New life after a long winter. Hope resurfaces. We need summer just as we need hope to battle through the winters of life.

There is nothing like a warm summer evening in Wyoming. The summer sun begs us to stay outside a longer and later so to recharge and restore our minds and bodies. These long hours of June days beckon us to stay up late and sit in awe of the setting sun and the twinkling stars that appear to show off their splendor.

Summertime is a time to delight in and muse on the awesomeness of a God who has created and is always creating. I am pretty confident that when the ancient song writer penned, “Great are the works of the Lord; and they are pondered by all who delight in them,” he was talking about summer in Wyoming.

I am delighted with summer and I am determined to ponder all the good things about summer. I am delighting in the small things. Like pink lemonade on a hot afternoon. Reading a book with the sun on my back. Hikes in the mountains, driving a convertible, riding a bike, the birds singing to one another, the creek running, walks with friends, breakfast on the deck.

I do realize that sometimes “delighting” is difficult, no matter the season. I know there are times that life is just hard.

However, delight can be cultivated despite the “weather.” This kind of work happens in the deep places of our souls. It is that place where we meet God and despite our circumstances, we give thanks for all the splendor and wonder around us… from pretty petunias to lake days.

Thankfulness allows us to see God’s abundant grace even when it feels like anguish is our constant companion.

So take a few minutes, stick your toes in a cold creek or take a drive up the mountain. And, no matter what is happening in your life today, give thanks for the intricate wonder all around you. After all, it is sweet summertime in Wyoming.

