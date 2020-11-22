Rudkin: Take a moment to be awed

Have you ever tracked your gratefulness?

Last week I was experiencing this sense of dread and and discouragement. The ongoing election drama, the wind roaring for almost 2 weeks and the virus moving unrestrained through our community was contributing to this growing sense of melancholy.

And then I chose to revisit my 1000 Hallelujahs. Several years ago, I began making a list of people, experiences and things for which I am grateful. I keep this list in my phone so I have it with me always.

This journey of gratefulness began when I read John Milton’s words, “Gratitude bestows reverence, allowing to encounter everyday epiphanies, those transcendent moments of awe that change forever how we experience life and the world.”

I wanted to experience moments of “awe.”

I am not always looking for some otherworldly high, but to be fully present to the “awe” of this average, every day. After all, shouldn’t we be amazed and dumb struck that entire buildings haven’t blown away this past week? My husband has a personal weather station and the winds hit 80 mph for almost 2 hours straight out here near the mountain.