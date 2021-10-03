Rudkin: Take off the rotting wedding dress

We all have a moment, a tick in time, when life struck brutal blow.
Likewise, in the minutes, hours and days following that experience every last one of us had a decision to make; how would we live the rest of our days with this injury, this sorrow, menacingly dancing in the shadows.
Miss Havisham chose to set up camp and live in the ugliness of her worst experience.
Miss Havisham was a woman of prominence and wealth. And yet, her station in life did not protect her when she was jilted by her fiancé on the day of the wedding. She was so heartbroken, and equally determined to never move beyond her pain, that she created a hellish existence… on purpose.
The rejected bride-to-be set and stopped all the clocks in her mansion at twenty minutes to 9 because that was when she first heard that Compeyson, her one true love, had abandoned her. Forever, she wore only one shoe because she had not yet put the other on when she first received the news. She wore her rotting wedding dress every day and the mansion stood as it did the day of her betrayal; it was practically falling in around her.
As you can imagine, Miss Havisham was also cruelly obsessed with exacting revenge on the man who left her alone. She was bitter, stuck in a cycle of hatefulness and crazy.
Okay, Miss Havisham is fictional. She is a created character in Charles Dicken’s book entitled Great Expectations.
But is she truly a figment of someone’s wild imagination? Or is she us?
Have you ever found yourself stuck in a past hurt? When someone you trusted completely, and loved passionately, betrayed you? Maybe it wasn’t even an extramarital affair but instead, they secretly squandered the family’s savings.
It could be that you are stuck emotionally in time when a boss demeaned you and marginalized your role in the organization.
Or, it’s possible that you have stepped into the quicksand of bitterness over the death of a loved one. Maybe you are angry with yourself. You self flagellate with the possibility that if you had insisted they try one more treatment or one more surgery they would be here today. Possibly you are blaming someone else for their seemingly poor judgment.
Maybe one of your children, angry and hurt, has walked out the door of your life, figuratively or physically. You can still hear the echo of that slamming door.
We all have had an event, or two, or ten, that has shocked us and devastated us. No one is exempt.
However, some of us get stuck in the mire of bitterness.
You know those people or maybe, you are “those people.” You are generally pessimistic about politics, your boss, your spouse. You can’t belly laugh anymore. You suspect everyone is out to get you. Your pain always finds a way into the conversation. Your reflection in the mirror betrays the bitterness in your soul.
The cancer was real, the deception was not imagined, the injury inflicted may have been intentional.
Still, we always get to choose our response and the only way to move through the moment is by choosing to forgive. In order to put on the other shoe and start up the clocks again we must let go of the anger and resentment. It doesn’t mean you will immediately forget the offense or that you have to accept the offender back into your intimate circle of trust.
The act of forgiveness releases you from the shackles that impedes your ability to live joyful in this new moment.
Take off the rotting wedding dress (or tux) and step into a place of freedom.
