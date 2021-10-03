Rudkin: Take off the rotting wedding dress

But is she truly a figment of someone’s wild imagination? Or is she us?

Have you ever found yourself stuck in a past hurt? When someone you trusted completely, and loved passionately, betrayed you? Maybe it wasn’t even an extramarital affair but instead, they secretly squandered the family’s savings.

It could be that you are stuck emotionally in time when a boss demeaned you and marginalized your role in the organization.

Or, it’s possible that you have stepped into the quicksand of bitterness over the death of a loved one. Maybe you are angry with yourself. You self flagellate with the possibility that if you had insisted they try one more treatment or one more surgery they would be here today. Possibly you are blaming someone else for their seemingly poor judgment.

Maybe one of your children, angry and hurt, has walked out the door of your life, figuratively or physically. You can still hear the echo of that slamming door.

We all have had an event, or two, or ten, that has shocked us and devastated us. No one is exempt.

However, some of us get stuck in the mire of bitterness.