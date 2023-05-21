I saw a title a couple of days ago that piqued my interest: 10 Habits that mess up a diet. I am not officially dieting but I’d love to lose a few of those leftover holiday pounds. Oh, who am I fooling? I want to lose those “precious” pounds I gained with the pregnancy of my last baby… whom I delivered 28 years ago.

So, anything about diets and exercises for my abs catch my eye.

Here are the 10 habits John McGran offered those of us who continually mess up our good intentions of being healthier.

1. Mindless eating.

2. Putting others’ needs ahead of our own.

3. Not being honest.

4. Skip the broccoli; eat the fries.

5. Setting off without a plan.

6. Excuses, excuses, excuses.

7. I’m moody, let’s eat.

8. Give me the quick fix, now!

9. Drinking away our waistlines.

10. The all-or-nothing approach to dieting.

Regretfully, almost all of us do a few of these, sometime.

A long time ago I heard a woman say, “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience, but instead, we are spiritual beings having a human experience.” I must concur.

Consequently, taking care of our spiritual life is not just as important but more important than these aging, imperfect bodies. So in attempt to get a handle on moving toward the goal of spiritual wellness I made a list of those habits that mess up our spiritual life.

10 habits that mess up your spiritual life:

1. Purposeless activity. Busy bodies rarely develop a calm spirit.

2. Putting ourselves before anyone else. The life of a truly Godly person is overwhelmingly focused on others.

3. Not being honest. Dishonesty cripples and distorts progress.

4. Only read the Bible. God has chosen to reveal himself in nature, music, inspired poets, mystics, etc. Experience it all.

5. Don’t have a plan for spiritual wellness. Spiritual, like physical, is about beginning, practicing, stumbling, starting anew, and repeat.

6. Excuses, excuses, excuses. The devil made me do it! just doesn’t cut it.

7. I’m having a bad day; how can I fix it! Admitting our weakness and inability to solve our own problems allows God to be God.

8. Fix me quick, now! Fitness of any kind doesn’t happen over night. Celebrate victories, confess failures and move on.

9. Always receive and never give. People often confuse head knowledge with spiritual maturity. However, living a generous life is a mark of spiritual growth.

10. Sit the fence. Fence sitting is unproductive and cowardly. Do the right thing, right now.

Who doesn’t want to lose a few pounds? Nevertheless, our walk with God is so important. We are spiritual people spending some time in this human body.

So I will look in the spiritual mirror more often and make a plan to grow. How about you? Want to lose a couple pounds or gain a life?