I bundled up and bound outside like an explorer in the Arctic tundra. My mission? To clear a spot for our little dog to do her business. I nearly froze to death before I could find the shovel leaning against the back door. I was stunned to see drifts in places I don’t recall ever seeing them before. They are tall; sculpted around trees and boulders they manifest like waves on a rocky ocean shoreline. Magnificent.

My foray into the frigid minus-29 degrees did not last long; maybe 5 minutes. However, my marvel is still in tact. Now I sit in a warm protected place where I can peer out three windows. It is breathtaking.

All I see has a fresh coat of snow, the huge soaring evergreens are heavy laden. The golden brown of the prairie is covered and our road worn by years of travel is as if it never existed. Gone beneath 18 inches of water vapor frozen into ice crystals.

It is silent. This is our personal cathedral. For today, it is a place of awe, our private place of worship. It is a place and moment where the wonder and adoration has been reawakened in me.

Over many years, I have been in several cathedrals in Spain, Germany, Austria, Italy and the beautiful Washington Cathedral in D.C. The stained glass, the altars, the finely sculpted pews, the candelabras, the gold, the flying buttresses and vaulted ceilings were originally designed to draw the worshippers eyes upward … to stand in reverence before the Almighty God.

Today, in our Wyoming cathedral, I had the same kind of WOW experience that I had in each of those resplendent places of worship.

In the midst of our great storm, I found the snowflakes more intricately designed than any stained glass window. The mighty evergreens felt as if they alone were holding up the heavy sky and the snow drifts became my altars. The cold air and the blowing wind reminded me that something greater than myself is at work. I could not manipulate or stop it, nor did I have an inclination to in that moment.

And that is how I want to worship every day … recognizing the power and the glory, not of the creation but of the creator. The creator who not only knows about shaping beauty but is wholly beautiful.

I want to be awake enough to witness the creative God painting a never before sunrise that promises a new day and a “do over.” And then, knowing we must rest, I want to be equally aware that the sunset’s invitation to sleep bespeaks his goodwill and his ever vigilant love.

I want to hear the voice of God in the breeze that blows (or whips) across my face and to absorb the Infinite One in the finite life of a snowflake.

I am grateful today for the beauty of a Wyoming landscape that gives us an opportunity to walk into a “cathedral,” a place of worship, whenever we desire. The doors are open, it is never too crowded, and the invitation to worship is never, not even in the minus 20s, revoked.

Take a moment today, study a snowflake or a tree or a cloud passing over and worship the creator. The cathedral is open, the invitation written and extended … to you.