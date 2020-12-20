Rudkin: The Christmas prep

Two of our kids and their families have left town to spend Christmas with their in-laws. In preparation they spent days running last minute errands, making arrangements for pets, and packing appropriately for the weather they will find at the end of their flights. They cleaned out their refrigerators, watered the plants, and locked the doors.

With lots of excitement, and a tiny bit of trepidation, they boarded planes they trusted had been scoured and sanitized. Their Christmas journey had begun.

I wonder how Mary and Joseph prepared for their journey to Bethlehem? It would not be a short trip, nor a very comfortable one. They must have gathered food supplies to pack on the donkey. Sleeping mats and blankets. Maybe a fresh change of clothes. Water. Kindling for a fire?

Perhaps Joseph had a few chickens or a goat that needed attending, so he asked his brother to stop by and feed the independent creatures. Maybe he scrambled to finish a job and had to stop by to get his payment on the way out of the village. Mary hugged her mom, teased a younger sibling and wondered wistfully about how she was going to make this trip lugging around an extra 20 pounds of “baby” weight.

With all the prep done, they too, began their Christmas journey.