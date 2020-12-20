Rudkin: The Christmas prep

Two of our kids and their families have left town to spend Christmas with their in-laws. In preparation they spent days running last minute errands, making arrangements for pets, and packing appropriately for the weather they will find at the end of their flights. They cleaned out their refrigerators, watered the plants, and locked the doors.
With lots of excitement, and a tiny bit of trepidation, they boarded planes they trusted had been scoured and sanitized. Their Christmas journey had begun.
I wonder how Mary and Joseph prepared for their journey to Bethlehem? It would not be a short trip, nor a very comfortable one. They must have gathered food supplies to pack on the donkey. Sleeping mats and blankets. Maybe a fresh change of clothes. Water. Kindling for a fire?
Perhaps Joseph had a few chickens or a goat that needed attending, so he asked his brother to stop by and feed the independent creatures. Maybe he scrambled to finish a job and had to stop by to get his payment on the way out of the village. Mary hugged her mom, teased a younger sibling and wondered wistfully about how she was going to make this trip lugging around an extra 20 pounds of “baby” weight.
With all the prep done, they too, began their Christmas journey.
Many of us will stay home this Christmas season. Some will travel to far away places and spend time with family. A few will gather with family and friends for an evening. There will be presents, thoughtful text messages and a few virtual parties to attend.
Still, no matter the extent of our physical travels, Christmas is a journey.
Christmas is a journey of the heart. It is a journey to a place of stunned wonder, a place of humble worship, a place of renewed kindness and a place of gratefulness.
And, because it is a journey there is preparation to be done. What can we do, how can we prepare these last few days before we travel one more time to the manger, to the “birthplace” of our own salvation?
Sit still and experience His presence. God is with us.
Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name “Immanuel”, which means, God with us. Isaiah 7:14, Matthew 1:23
Reject Fear. God’s presence in our world should bring joy, not fear.
But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Luke 2:10
Know His Name. His name bespeaks his character.
For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Isaiah 9:6
Make Room for Jesus. You don’t want to miss this moment because your calendar is too full!
While they were there... and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed
him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them. Luke 2:6-7
Seek the Savior. The wise always seek.
Wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.” Matthew 2:1-2 ESV
Christmas is a journey and all journeys need some prep time. Please take a few moments, and prepare your heart for the remarkable, the breathtaking, the world changing celebration of the tiny babe born to bring us hope. Merry Christmas.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!