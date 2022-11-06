Rudkin: The church of my childhood

I grew up in church. Yep, I was one of those kids. My parents, aunts and uncles, and my grandparents (both sets) loved the church. (We often spent three evenings a week at the church.) My siblings and I grew up in the church and we, too, loved it.

The “church” of course, means the people who congregated together in order to pursue their faith in God. But, especially as kids, the buildings took on some significance. Over my 55-plus years, our church occupied 4 different buildings.

We, the kids, knew every nook and cranny of the early buildings and then our kids knew the later buildings in the same way. There were scary parts of each building: dark basements and high cat walks, winding stairwells and cold warehouses.

In a feverish hide and seek games I may have had moments of childish fear, but one thing was always resolute, unmoving … I never, not ever, felt afraid of the people in those buildings. They were safe, honorable, and good. (Or, at least as a child, I was protected from any knowledge that would make me afraid.)

In the church, I was sheltered. I was loved. I was hugged. I was seen.

Even now, images of their faces play in my mind, and it causes me to ponder anew that maybe they are the reason I believe God is trustworthy and ever-loving.

I think so.

The people, in that once tiny church, watched after me, encouraged me to laugh, told me their stories of faith and, eventually, trusted me to carry the torch.

Only a few of those original men and women still live. One is in her early 90s, and my dad is in his 80s.

I am so grateful for the men and women of faith who line the corridors of my memory, for they are the ones who helped form my heart of faith. They believed in a God who loves us and pursues and invites us to be his friend and his child. Some of them believed in miracles, especially in the miracle of redemption. All of them believed in the value of a person. Every person who walked through those doors were invited home, Thanksgivings were peppered with new friends and special events were planned so we could experience life together.

Those people, the church, instilled in me the value of hospitality: Come, you are welcome here. No matter where you come from, what you have done or are doing, you are welcome here. They welcomed the broken, the searching, the hopeless. It didn’t matter how you looked, what you wore to church or what you could bring to the table.

The church with her simple kindness and her “stand by you” kind of love issued an invitation of belonging to people of all walks of life. And people came. Hungry people came. Hopeless people came. Haunted people came. People longing for community came, people searching for a God who often seemed far away, came. Sinners came, saints came.

All were welcome … to belong. We offered to bandage hearts and we painted a picture of hope for a people desperate for new tomorrow. But we also trusted that God, in his mercy, would do the real interior work of a person’s soul; that was his job.

This was the “church” of my childhood. I was shaped by those people. And I am grateful.