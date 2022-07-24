Rudkin: The elephant is real

They were curious and blind. They wanted to “see” the world and understand her complexities, so the six of them journeyed into unknown places together. One day, on one leg of their journey, they were fortunate enough to be introduced to an elephant, gentle and welcoming.

The men spread out and approached the elephant to learn.

The first man caught his toe and stumbled just as he neared the elephant and he caught himself against his “broad and sturdy side.” So he at once declared, “God bless the elephant, it is very much like a wall!”

The second man stepped up and felt the elephant’s tusk, round, sharp, pointed and smooth. The man immediately cried out, “To me it is clear, this wonder of an elephant is very much like a spear!”

The third blind man happened to take the squirming trunk in his hands and confidently said, “I see the elephant is very much like a snake!”

The fourth man reached out to touch the remarkable animal and his hand landed on the elephant’s knee. He felt the roughness, and as he explored the height and circumference of it declared, “‘Tis clear enough the elephant is very much like a tree!”

The fifth man chanced to touch the elephant’s ear. With great excitement he said, “It’s obvious, even to a blind man, that the marvel of the elephant is that she is very much like a fan!”

The final man caught the elephant’s swinging tail quite by accident. He immediately concluded, “I see the elephant is very much like a rope!”

Not surprisingly, these six blind men, on a journey to discover the complexities and beauty of the world, began to argue with one another. Each, from his perspective and from his hands on experience, were confident in their opinion of what the elephant was like.

They were adamant and unbending. Each clinging to their own experience as the truth about the largest land mammal on earth … disputed loud and long.

They paced the room, they argued, they crossed their arms in defiance, they could not agree.

Though each was partly in the right, they all were in the wrong.

Yes, this is my adaptation of a poem written by John Godfrey Saxe in the mid 1800s: “Blind Men and the Elephant.”

It is a fable used for over 300 years to point out that each of us have experiences in life by which we write a narrative of something or someone. With integrity we explain what happened, what we saw and felt, what we legitimately experienced. We know the truth … at least our truth.

But could there be another side of the story or an unexplored part of the elephant that we don’t know about because we haven’t seen it or touched it or even been close to it?

Is any one person capable of knowing all truth, especially with our limited life experiences and level of mastery?

I understand that there are some people who hate these discussions; they are impervious to new insights about their long-held beliefs. But, I don’t wonder if we shouldn’t push on and imagine something bigger yet?

What about the elephant? Just because we can’t see her all at once or experience every part of the her doesn’t mean that the elephant is not true.

The elephant is real. She exists in all of her magnificent glory!

So it is with God and the spiritual realm of which we all have made assumptions and claim truth. There is truth, for sure. Like the elephant, God is shockingly vast and cannot be entirely known in this lifetime. Still, with great curiosity we must study Him and his ways.

And, wouldn’t it be wise to also seek those who have different vantage points, different experiences of God so that we can learn from them? Our perspective is limited, but together we can know more about the immense God we long to trust.

The “elephant” is real. But let’s not limit her to only our understanding of her.