Rudkin: The fearless foursome

She was a tall, red headed beauty. I have never met anyone who didn’t like her. She spent her career as a elementary school teacher and anyone who does that every day is a saint, in my mind. She was genuinely kind, spoke softly and generously gave of herself.
I have more notes of love and encouragement from her than any one individual. I have known her, lived with her (or on the same property), shared meals with her, talked with her more than anyone besides my own parents. As a young teenager she fell in love with my uncle, my mom’s brother. After they got married they moved into a college house with mom, dad and me. She has always been close by.
I just looked back at the texts I received from her after my accident up. She repeatedly checked in on me, prayed for me, reminded me that I would get through it. I came home from the hospital and she went in. We kept messaging.
My aunt Marcia was an exceptional woman. This week she stepped out of this life, plagued with sickness and sorrow, and stepped into the next, where there will be no more tears. Except ones of happiness.
We all have people who make up the foundation on which our lives are built. They are the people you look to when searching for true north. They are your life jacket when your boat has sprung a leak. They are your safe port in the storms of life. We all need those people in our lives. No one does this life alone.
Who are those people in your life? Who believed in you? Empowered you? Gave you a chance? Picked you up when you failed?
Who helped you believe that God is good, loving and gracious?
Who forgave even when they were beat up and worn out? Who pitched in and helped you do the back breaking work? Who kept texting you when you were broken?
I had 4 people like that: My mom and dad and my Uncle Norm and Aunt Marcia.
They weren’t perfect, and they aren’t the only substance of my foundation, but they were my 4 strong cornerstones of my life.
When I think of those 4 people, and now only my dad remains, I think they taught me to love an adventure. To make a plan, gather as many people as you can, and go for it. Those four took us camping, hunting, snowmobiling all over Wyoming and house boating on Lake Powell. We have traveled with them to Rome, to Israel and all over Europe. They loved an adventure.
They fanned a fire of passion in me for the local church. They believed the local church could be a place where all kinds of people, from every denomination and background, could attend with no condemnation and lots of space for differences.
They taught me to work hard. Nothing was too difficult if you put the hours in. They worked tirelessly because they had a vision for what could be.
The four of them seemed to be fearless. But I think they must have been afraid sometimes; however, they had an immense faith in God. They believed in Him and lived as if He could do anything (and they wanted to be a part of it).
My aunt left this earthly journey this morning, and like my mom and my uncle, they are celebrated. I’m so thankful for these who have laid the foundation I live upon today. They will always be to me the Fearless Foursome.
