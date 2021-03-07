Rudkin: The fearless foursome

She was a tall, red headed beauty. I have never met anyone who didn’t like her. She spent her career as a elementary school teacher and anyone who does that every day is a saint, in my mind. She was genuinely kind, spoke softly and generously gave of herself.

I have more notes of love and encouragement from her than any one individual. I have known her, lived with her (or on the same property), shared meals with her, talked with her more than anyone besides my own parents. As a young teenager she fell in love with my uncle, my mom’s brother. After they got married they moved into a college house with mom, dad and me. She has always been close by.

I just looked back at the texts I received from her after my accident up. She repeatedly checked in on me, prayed for me, reminded me that I would get through it. I came home from the hospital and she went in. We kept messaging.

My aunt Marcia was an exceptional woman. This week she stepped out of this life, plagued with sickness and sorrow, and stepped into the next, where there will be no more tears. Except ones of happiness.