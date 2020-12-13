Rudkin: The great gift exchange

We are into the second full week of December and I finally have about 10 gifts wrapped and under the tree. I love, not really the shopping, but, finding the perfect gifts. I love giving the gifts but I hate wrapping them. I’m not terribly creative when it comes to wrapping. Some people show up with gifts wrapped so beautifully that I don’t even want to unwrap them. It seems such a travesty to destroy the wrapping to get to the gift inside.
But still exchanging gifts is fun. I have friends who buy gifts for every person in the whole family. Some who draw names within the family and then buy one gift for that person. Instead of individual presents I know people who give gifts of experiences; they take a trip together or do a special activity together. Several families give gifts of money to a specific charity in lieu of giving to one another. Some open their gifts on Christmas Eve, others on Christmas morning.
At it’s core, the gift exchange is a beautiful practice. The whole idea of thinking of someone, what they love, what they are interested in, what they really need and then giving it to them is significant.
The giving of gifts is a reflection of someone’s heart toward another.
That’s why I love Christmas and the “giver of gifts.”
Not only did Jesus gift us with his presence so that we could actually know God, but he exchanged “gifts” with humanity. He took off his royal robes and exchanged them for a carpenters dusty clothes. He exchanged unrivaled power for complete vulnerability. He exchanged perfection for the messy and amiss.
Jesus is the great gift giver. He doesn’t just give us good gifts but he literally “exchanges” with us.
He takes our ugliness and gives us something magnificent, he takes our old and gives us something new, he takes our suffocating circumstances and gives us dreams.
Gift giving, especially at Christmas, should remind us that Jesus came to exchange weariness for steadiness, anxiety for assurance, questions for dialogue.
Jesus came to exchange desperation for confidence, listlessness for passion, aimlessness for vision.
Jesus came to exchange fear for courage, heartbreak for joy, contempt for compassion.
Jesus came to exchange ambiguity for clarity, contempt for compassion, and brokenness for completeness.
Jesus is still the greatest gift giver. Jesus came to live with us and to know us so that he could make the greatest exchange... death for life.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!