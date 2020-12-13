Rudkin: The great gift exchange

We are into the second full week of December and I finally have about 10 gifts wrapped and under the tree. I love, not really the shopping, but, finding the perfect gifts. I love giving the gifts but I hate wrapping them. I’m not terribly creative when it comes to wrapping. Some people show up with gifts wrapped so beautifully that I don’t even want to unwrap them. It seems such a travesty to destroy the wrapping to get to the gift inside.

But still exchanging gifts is fun. I have friends who buy gifts for every person in the whole family. Some who draw names within the family and then buy one gift for that person. Instead of individual presents I know people who give gifts of experiences; they take a trip together or do a special activity together. Several families give gifts of money to a specific charity in lieu of giving to one another. Some open their gifts on Christmas Eve, others on Christmas morning.

At it’s core, the gift exchange is a beautiful practice. The whole idea of thinking of someone, what they love, what they are interested in, what they really need and then giving it to them is significant.

The giving of gifts is a reflection of someone’s heart toward another.

That’s why I love Christmas and the “giver of gifts.”