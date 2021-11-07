Rudkin: The hole of the pit

Without exception preparing for a memorial service causes me to push the pause button on the endless activity of my life. These are the critical moments when my mind rewinds and replays memories and epochs of time that I have experienced. Some memories feel heavier with import, some make me smile or laugh out loud.

I rarely spend too much time mourning the missed opportunities, or saying “I wish I had,” or berating myself with, “I wish I hadn’t.” We know that all of our experiences, not just the happy ones, forms who we are today.

In the next seven days, I will attend and/or officiate three funerals honoring and memorializing four people (one service is for a husband and wife).

Each person I knew in varying degrees. In the case of three of these friends, if they spoke, I could pick them out of a crowd with my eyes closed. Their words, the way they appraised me, the sound of their laughter, the ways in which they interacted with the “adults” are all apart of my childhood memories.

As I prepare for the celebration of their lives I take a look at my own.

Someday I want to be remembered as a person who pursued God and his ways of goodness, kindness, faithfulness. And I want to do it with authentic curiosity.

There is an old prophet who wrote, “Listen to me, all of you who are serious about right living and committed to seeking God. Ponder the rock from which you were cut and to the quarry from which you were dug...” – Isaiah 51:1

At first glance this passage seems noble somehow; like we are fine specimens, cut out of rock, standing like splendid chiseled statues to be admired and commented on.

But theologian Chuck Swindoll makes this humbling application: “That sounds much more noble and respectable than its literal meaning.

The word ‘quarry’ actually refers to ‘a hole’ in the Hebrew text. The old King James Version doesn’t miss it far: ‘the hole of the pit from which you are digged.’

Never forget ‘the hole of the pit.’”

Swindoll continues, “What excellent advice! Before we get all enamored with our high-and-mighty importance, it’s a good idea to take a backward glance at the ‘hole of the pit’ from which Christ lifted us. ...It has a way of keeping us all on the same level — recipients of grace for even those who are extolled and admired have ‘holes’ from which they were dug.

With Moses it was murder.

With Elijah it was deep depression.

With Peter it was public denial.

With Samson it was recurring lust.

With Thomas it was cynical doubting.

With Jacob it was deception.

With Rahab it was prostitution.

With Jephthah it was his illegitimate birth.

With Paul it was the hunting of Christians.

With Mary of Magdalene it was demon possession.

We have all been dug out of a “hole of the pit” and every once in awhile it is appropriate, and imperative, for us to remember from where we came and where we would be if it were not for the grace of God.

