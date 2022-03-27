Rudkin: The Lord's Prayer

Prayer is something most of us do at times, but not consistently. We usually stumble about, ask for God to show up when life is going haywire. Then, we forget to utter another prayer until something else happens that we can’t figure out how to handle. We know prayer matters because we are entering into a dialogue with God. For me, I concentrate better, if I write. So my journals are full of prayer. Like this one. This is the prayer Jesus taught the disciples to pray and then, as you will see, I continued the conversation. My Father who is in heaven, I pray as a much loved child. I crawl into your lap and “daddy” is on my heart. You are interested in every mundane detail of my life. Who I love, how I live, what brings me joy, and what frustrates me all interests you. By your word you brought all of life into existence. Yet, you cherish me and hold me in the palm of your hand. I find in you comfort when my life is a whirlwind of confusion. You are my protector when the enemy is encamped near my soul. Peace settles around me when I am in your presence. I honor your holy name. Lord God, you are above all else. You are holy and mighty, no one comes close to your majesty. Your name means mercy, healing, peace, provision. Your forgiveness heals a tormented soul, your righteousness covers many wayward thoughts, your joy erupts from one bought at a great sacrifice. Lord, I lift your name on high. I love to sing your praises. I ask that your kingdom will come now. Set up your kingdom, Lord, set it up now in my heart. Come today, in this moment, and usher in a new way of living. Fly the flag of redemption and I will bow my knee to you in reverence. Rule in my life, Father. Move into every dark corner of my life and transform it to look like your home, your kingdom of light. Imprint upon my heart your signature of grace. May your will be done here on earth, just as it is in heaven. Lord, let my life be a reflection of your heart. Unshackle me from the bondage of my own will. Let me see with your eyes, listen with your heart, love with your passion, minister your hope, serve with your compassion, walk in your ways. I pray that your ways will always be foremost in my mind and always the words I speak first. Give me this day my daily bread. Every day you give me what I need. You know everything about me. You know when I need food to fuel my body and when I need a kiss on the cheek to heal my heart. You know when I need money to pay the bills and when I need a note of kind words. You know when I need water to quench my thirst and when I need hope to bury the despair that surrounds me. I know today that what you give to me will be enough. Forgive my sins, just as I have forgiven those who have sinned against me. I confess my sins to you Father. I confess that I fail, I wander away, I am seduced. Forgive me for my selfishness, for seeking satisfaction outside of your perfect will. Forgive me for wallowing in bitterness when I have felt the sting of rejection. Sometimes I can barely muster up the will but help me forgive as you have taught me. And lead me not into temptation, but deliver me from the Evil One. Father protect me from the subtle temptations of life. I don’t want to be consumed with anger, or waste away from worry, or manipulate to control, or languish in laziness. I want to stand firm in living a holy life and I always want to choose your best.