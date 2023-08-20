Cecily Saunders was captured by the pain of others. Pain was something she knew personally.

Cecily grew up in an emotionally glacial, affluent, home. She was sent away to boarding school at a young age and she stood 6-feet tall, which made her feel awkward and impossible to hide. Beyond that, Cecily, born with a “crooked” spine, struggled with back pain all her life.

Cecily could have withdrawn from the world, many of us would. But instead, she was inexplicably inspired to help others who were hurting.

Cecily became a nurse during the WWII. However, after the war, her dogged back pain made nursing difficult to manage. Not so easily detoured, she went to college and earned a social work degree hoping she could assist the suffering in a different way.

Later, still obsessed with the idea of serving people who were enduring the indignity of end of life issues such as pain, loneliness and unfinished business, Cicely was encouraged to become a doctor. A male surgeon advised her that if she wanted to be listened to she needed a “title.”

So, at 33, Cecily Saunders entered medical school and became a doctor. And, her passion for easing the “total pain” of dying patients occurred in 1967 when she admitted the first patient to Saint Christopher’s Hospice Home.

This pioneer of hospice lived with the underlying assumption that every person mattered simply because “you are you.” Cicely was a committed Christ follower who believed it was her responsibility, her privilege to serve. She could do life no other way.

A friend remarked, “No, I couldn’t forget Cicely: compassionate, thoughtful, charismatic, scalpel sharp, vulnerable and with the single-minded tenacity you need to be midwife to a worldwide movement. I wondered how she did it. We were told: it was a vocation, literally. God put his hand on her shoulder and asked. Well, no wonder then.”

Cecily married for the first time at 61 and even then, she continued to study, speak, and sit with the dying.

People who worked with her clearly remember the invitation to, “Watch with me.” It was the invitation to walk with someone to the very end of their lives for no one should die alone or in pain.

This is the model of hospice from it’s inception: to create a space of dignity and care for the dying. It is about listening, tending to heart and body, praying, selflessly serving patient and family.

I pray today, as a Christ follower, “to be captured by the pain of others.” All around us people are in pain. It hurts to be alone and lonely. It hurts to have questions and regrets, but no one with whom to talk. It hurts to feel invisible when there is no one to witness the struggle, the torment. It hurts when no one looks you in the eye or smiles at you, holds your hand, tends to your heartbreak.

Today I pray that we would not simply marvel at the remarkable Cecily Saunders or think of hospice as a service to our community. But, instead, I hope that each of us would make our lives a little hospice. That we would become people who want to relieve the heartache that some of our neighbors carry. To love unreservedly, to heal soul wounds, to breathe life into hopeless situations.

I hope today that we would be “captured” by another’s pain and that we will become their safe place, their hospice.