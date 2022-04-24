Rudkin: The slap heard around the world

For a few weeks now everyone has replayed, commented on, and moralized on the moment Actor Will Smith walked unto the Oscar stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock.

I never watch the Oscars but at some point, someone, while I was on vacation, showed me a You Tube clip of the well known and beloved Will Smith smacking Rock for talking “smack” on his wife. Rock says he did not know about Jada’s medical condition that has caused her to lose her hair. Thus, didn’t think twice about referring her to a G.I. Jane role.

Like everyone else, I watched this incident several times. Each time, a little more appalled and aghast. Will Smith’s smirk as he left the stage and then the profanity screamed from his seat afterwards was disturbing.

I’ve heard all the commentary. Actually, more than I care to ever hear about a “super star.” They simply aren’t interesting to me. But I have been shocked to hear some say that they thought Smith was sticking up for his wife and that Chris Rock “deserved it.”

I am horrified and dismayed but that thought.

Humanity suffered that day. When one man slaps another man and yells obscenities at him we are all diminished.

When a mother mocks her child, the flesh of her flesh, we are all diminished.

When a husband pushes his wife or calls her fat, we are all diminished.

When a child picks on a more vulnerable child, we are all diminished.

When a teen takes a verbal jab at the “different” kid at school, we are all diminished.

When we, any one of us, “slaps” another, demeans them in any way, we are diminishing, degrading, demoralizing all human beings.

We, each of us, Chris Rock and Will Smith, Tami Rudkin and John Doe, are people made in the image of God. We are divinely created with minds and spirits and bodies. So, every time we belittle or debase another human being we defile God’s best creation.

When someone “slaps” another’s reputation with cruel words, there is damage done to both the “slapper” and the slapped. First, the person we have hurt and simultaneously, we hurt ourselves. No one walks away unscathed. Everyone is damaged and the echo of that “slap” is heard around the world. When one person is hurt, we all suffer because human dignity is diminished. And next time you may be the target, I may be the target, your child may be the target, of someone’s ignorance or intolerance.

When we allow ourselves the freedom of one small hatred, one jealousy, one mean word, one “slap” a little bit of our hearts are broken and torn, diminished. Each time we act ugly it gets easier to do it again.

Jesus consistently communicated the value of humanity… all humanity. And not just by words or platitudes that would be printed on plaques and posted on Facebook. Jesus, by touching lepers, talking with “sinful” women, spending time with outcasts, empowering the ordinary, choosing the despised, testified to the worth of each person.

With every touch or word of kindness Jesus was building up another’s esteem. He was celebrating the unique, God breathed, beautifully designed human of his imagination.

All of us have had enough hate, enough “slaps” to last a lifetime. Let’s make a better way forward by seeing one another as lovely, creative, unique image bearers of God.

Let’s applaud one another. It’s such a sweet sound.

