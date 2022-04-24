 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Rudkin: The slap heard around the world

  • 0

For a few weeks now everyone has replayed, commented on, and moralized on the moment Actor Will Smith walked unto the Oscar stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock.

I never watch the Oscars but at some point, someone, while I was on vacation, showed me a You Tube clip of the well known and beloved Will Smith smacking Rock for talking “smack” on his wife. Rock says he did not know about Jada’s medical condition that has caused her to lose her hair. Thus, didn’t think twice about referring her to a G.I. Jane role.

Like everyone else, I watched this incident several times. Each time, a little more appalled and aghast. Will Smith’s smirk as he left the stage and then the profanity screamed from his seat afterwards was disturbing.

I’ve heard all the commentary. Actually, more than I care to ever hear about a “super star.” They simply aren’t interesting to me. But I have been shocked to hear some say that they thought Smith was sticking up for his wife and that Chris Rock “deserved it.”

People are also reading…

I am horrified and dismayed but that thought.

Humanity suffered that day. When one man slaps another man and yells obscenities at him we are all diminished.

When a mother mocks her child, the flesh of her flesh, we are all diminished.

When a husband pushes his wife or calls her fat, we are all diminished.

When a child picks on a more vulnerable child, we are all diminished.

When a teen takes a verbal jab at the “different” kid at school, we are all diminished.

When we, any one of us, “slaps” another, demeans them in any way, we are diminishing, degrading, demoralizing all human beings.

We, each of us, Chris Rock and Will Smith, Tami Rudkin and John Doe, are people made in the image of God. We are divinely created with minds and spirits and bodies. So, every time we belittle or debase another human being we defile God’s best creation.

When someone “slaps” another’s reputation with cruel words, there is damage done to both the “slapper” and the slapped. First, the person we have hurt and simultaneously, we hurt ourselves. No one walks away unscathed. Everyone is damaged and the echo of that “slap” is heard around the world. When one person is hurt, we all suffer because human dignity is diminished. And next time you may be the target, I may be the target, your child may be the target, of someone’s ignorance or intolerance.

When we allow ourselves the freedom of one small hatred, one jealousy, one mean word, one “slap” a little bit of our hearts are broken and torn, diminished. Each time we act ugly it gets easier to do it again.

Jesus consistently communicated the value of humanity… all humanity. And not just by words or platitudes that would be printed on plaques and posted on Facebook. Jesus, by touching lepers, talking with “sinful” women, spending time with outcasts, empowering the ordinary, choosing the despised, testified to the worth of each person.

With every touch or word of kindness Jesus was building up another’s esteem. He was celebrating the unique, God breathed, beautifully designed human of his imagination.

All of us have had enough hate, enough “slaps” to last a lifetime. Let’s make a better way forward by seeing one another as lovely, creative, unique image bearers of God.

Let’s applaud one another. It’s such a sweet sound.

Tami Rudkin

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wilbert: It’s time for BLM to end fossil fuel leasing

Wilbert: It’s time for BLM to end fossil fuel leasing

The BLM has been working for years to update the plan guiding how they manage nearly four million acres in the Rock Springs Field Office and is preparing to release a draft updated plan. This revision offers the BLM a golden opportunity to change course on how these lands are managed for future generations. 

Case: It's time to get involved

Case: It's time to get involved

Case writes:  I urge your attention, your engagement -- your candidacy for precinct committeeperson, and ask that you work to make our party more, not less.

Hopkins: Easter redemption

Hopkins: Easter redemption

Hopkins writes: What is going on with such despair in our nation of incredible wealth and the world’s best of modernity? The universal need for redemption. It’s why we love the come from behind sports story of triumph over dismal loss. It’s redemption through relationship.

Stumo: Is congress preparing a big trade gift for China?

Stumo: Is congress preparing a big trade gift for China?

Stumo writes: Americans are rightly concerned by this and want to end the nation’s dependence on factories in China. New polling by Morning Consult finds that 73% of voters favor trade remedies, such as tariffs on China, in order to protect U.S. industries and workers. And 71% want the federal government to continue imposing tariffs on China’s exports.

Rudkin: Not then... not now... not ever

Rudkin: Not then... not now... not ever

Rudkin writes: I remember the Easter egg hunts. But it was never about the clothes and eggs. Easter was always about Jesus, the One who could not be contained, not then...not now...not ever.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News