Rudkin: The unknown of tomorrow

I dread “ringing” in the New Year. I dread it mostly, because I am old and do not want to stay up until midnight trying to be cheery and fun.

Now, I am kind of a night owl so I may be reading at 12 a.m. but I’m in jammies and no make-up, laying on soft sheets with a heating pad curled around my aches and pains.

I won’t try to fool you, this isn’t breaking news. We (and our friends) have been heading home about 10:30 p.m. for several years. Our once youthful passion is slipping away as the years keep marching on (funny how the years don’t doddle to stay in step with us… but keep “marching on”).

However, I decided that there are some perks to aging that just might be worth celebrating as we, centenarians, look forward to this New Year (these are not mine alone but I read them somewhere… I just cannot recall where).

Below is a top ten list of reasons to ring in the year with renewed optimism:

10) Kidnappers are not very interested in you.

9) In a hostage situation you are more likely to be released first.

8) People no longer view you as a hypochondriac.

7) You enjoy hearing about other people’s operations.

6) You sing along with elevator music.

5) Your health insurance finally starts to pay off.

4) You no longer think of speed limits as an annoyance.

3) Your secrets are safe with your friends because they can’t remember them either.

2) Things you buy now won’t wear out.

And finally, the No. 1 reason to face the New Year with renewed optimism …

1) There is little left to learn the hard way!

With all jest aside, the view from this place in my life is different and even, optimistic. Hopefully, I have gained a little wisdom along the way. For instance:

listen more, talk less

perspective is personal

your thoughts often dictate how you feel

love changes everything

I’m praying to have the opportunities to take what he has given me through the years and let it fashion a fresh and very happy New Year. For the past, with all of it’s missteps and some miseries, has been an extraordinarily worthy teacher. I am grateful for the days behind me.

However, in this new year I look “forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the end of the race set before me.”

I believe that the future is promising and it is truly exhilarating to turn my face into the unknown of tomorrow.

