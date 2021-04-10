Rudkin: The walking wounded

It was sunny and warm and yet, the icy water was deadly.
Last week we had this beautiful Saturday. The temp hit 70 and all of us, barely thawed Casperites, were ecstatic. Although, Tom, my husband lamented his long, exhausting week the warmth of the sun was like a magnet so he started working outside around our property.
As I read a book in a lawn chair I could hear him cutting branches and making piles. He was fairly close by. After an hour or two he was up the creek about 100 yards. It was there that a drama was beginning to unfold.
Our son-in-law called me looking for Tom and said he couldn’t get ahold of him. He needed some advice on a building project. I went to find Tom do deliver a message. As I headed that way, I noticed Tom’s truck first. He had pulled up parallel to the pond.
As I got closer I saw Tom running across the snow toward the body of water. He looked frantic and I have to say, Tom rarely runs. I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen him run. So this was alarming all by itself. (At least I knew he wasn’t having a heart attack.)
Just as he was falling on his knees by the pond my gaze took in the partially frozen water.
While Tom was working about 30 yards away, his dog had walked about 8 feet onto the melting pond and had broken through the ice. Tom didn’t know anything had happened until he heard some whimpering.
Tayo had his paws up on a broken sheet of ice but was sitting perfectly still. I think he was frozen. He may had been struggling for awhile, but was too cold and too exhausted to try any longer.
Tom attempted to reach Tayo with a large rake, hoping he’d try to grab it. No way. The dog had a death grip on the ice.
So, Tom began inching his way out onto the ice, trying to distribute his weight with the long rake. As I stood helplessly (what can a woman with a broken pelvis do?) the ice cracked and Tom went into the frigid water too!
I yelled, “Oh my goodness!”
Tom popped up yelling, “Whoa it is so cold!!” Immediately he made his way to Tayo and began tossing him a few inches at a time toward the shore. Tayo did not resist. Tom was focused on moving quickly.
I did nothing... but encourage from pond side. Oh, I did take pictures to remind us of this moment. Though I doubt Tom will ever forget it.
Tom and I have laughed with our family about how safe it is to leave us two old people living in the country by ourselves. We tend to find ourselves in precarious situations as of late and we have a few battle wounds to show for it.
Tom scrapped and bruised his legs as he broke through the ice and his finger tips hurt for hours. I walked unassisted all day yesterday for the first time since my January snowmobiling accident. We are quite a pair, the walking wounded.