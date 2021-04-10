Rudkin: The walking wounded

Tayo had his paws up on a broken sheet of ice but was sitting perfectly still. I think he was frozen. He may had been struggling for awhile, but was too cold and too exhausted to try any longer.

Tom attempted to reach Tayo with a large rake, hoping he’d try to grab it. No way. The dog had a death grip on the ice.

So, Tom began inching his way out onto the ice, trying to distribute his weight with the long rake. As I stood helplessly (what can a woman with a broken pelvis do?) the ice cracked and Tom went into the frigid water too!

I yelled, “Oh my goodness!”

Tom popped up yelling, “Whoa it is so cold!!” Immediately he made his way to Tayo and began tossing him a few inches at a time toward the shore. Tayo did not resist. Tom was focused on moving quickly.

I did nothing... but encourage from pond side. Oh, I did take pictures to remind us of this moment. Though I doubt Tom will ever forget it.

Tom and I have laughed with our family about how safe it is to leave us two old people living in the country by ourselves. We tend to find ourselves in precarious situations as of late and we have a few battle wounds to show for it.