Rudkin: The words we use matter

The waitress said, “I feel you.” I smiled and thought to myself, “Please do not feel me, I hardly know you.”

Of course, I knew what she meant but it reminded me that words often have several meanings in certain cultures and in particular moments of time.

I am mesmerized by language; by words and what they mean when they are written and spoken out loud. Words are so nuanced. There are shades of gray and lilting modulations of meaning with so much of what we communicate. Words carry unique meanings depending on who is saying them and who is meant to hear them.

I could say to a friend who is working her tail off to get strong and healthy, “Wow! I am so impressed with your hustle.” Or, I could say to someone working me over for money I don’t have to spend, “Wow! Stop already! I don’t appreciate your hustle.”

Same word, two different meanings.

And then there is the whole topic of slang words in every culture. I’ve never been good at slang… I guess it takes all I have to grasp the English language let alone try to understand all the social meanings behind words. Maybe if slang would stay the same for years maybe I could learn them but it changes all the time. I know that slang is playful and certainly my kids think it is hilarious if I use a word only they should know because they are young and I am old.

Some months back I had a young friend tell me that she had met an incredible guy. They talked and even dated a few times and she thought things were going well. But then she had been “ghosted.” Taking my cues from her tone I knew that I should look sad. So with my face reflecting misery my mind started working overtime. Did she mean he gave up the ghost, like died? Or, that he was super scary, like a nightmarish ghost? I seriously had no idea what she was talking about for a few moments. Finally, I got the picture.

Serendipitously, this dude came into her life and acted like she was his soulmate and then, disappeared. He stepped out of her life without a word; she had been ghosted. I was relieved that he hadn’t died or was haunting her. Actually the lack of words, an explanation about what happened, has haunted her. She doesn’t know why he vanished. Rude.

The other day one of my sweet precious grand daughters was exhibiting a kind of demanding and bossy side of her personality. Her mother observed this behavior and looked at me said, “She is salty.”

Again, I had to quickly access the situation and make some assumptions based on what had just happened and with what attitude it had occurred. I think it was covert language for she is being kind of overbearing and naughty. I like “salty” better… not so… ugly. In fact, I immediately began ruminating about how salt brings something to life… it makes something bland taste wonderful. It makes life interesting, exquisite, desirable.

Unless, it is excessive. Then it is disgusting (my grandmother used to say is was enough to gag a maggot) and sickening.

So many images one word evokes. That’s why the words we use matter. They can destroy or create, imprison or empower, incapacitate or inspire. Know what your words communicate and communicate them with intention.