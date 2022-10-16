Rudkin: Their kindness was holy

I didn’t want to go. I was not afraid nor was I terribly busy. I had someone else I needed to be with but it wasn’t exactly urgent. I just didn’t want to go. So, because I had a marginally good excuse not to go I called the office and talked with the receptionist. She was gentle and said, with a smile on her face (I have a sixth sense about this stuff), that they could reschedule me for next August. Next August?!

I went to the dentist that morning after all. Having your teeth picked and polished is serious business. I thought I might have to wait another couple months but I certainly did not want to be waiting for a year. Maybe gum disease would sneak up on me or my teeth would start falling out. That would not be a pretty picture.

So I found myself at the dentist and guess what? I had a holy moment, actually several equally holy moments, in that 45 minutes.

I was warmly greeted by an old friend from my junior high school years. And, by the way, she is one of those people who smiles all the time. She reached over the counter, looked me in the eyes, took my hand in both of hers and told me how good it was to see me. Never, not once, has a receptionist greeted me in such a way.

And then, she told me her story of recently losing her 30-year-old son. We had a holy moment of connection while I stood leaning over a receptionist counter.

I was deeply grateful for this exchange. In fact, I would have gone to a tooth extraction just for that experience with her. But there was more to come.

With a mouth full of instruments the lovely technician started asking about our grandkids. I garbled out a few responses as I looked her in the eye, which was difficult with that bright light shining in my face and a very pointed metal instrument poised above my mouth.

There was a brief period of silence as I vowed not to choke to death on the excessive saliva forming in my mouth and next she said very softly, “I am so sorry about what happened to you. We were stunned. It was wrong. I do not understand it. I have no words, but I am sorry.”

At this point, I am literally 15 feet and 10 minutes away from the first holy moment encounter of the morning and God gave me another. It was a precious gift of grace. I don’t know this hygienist very well; I think she has only worked with me twice. We’ve never had coffee together. But she cared enough to wade into my storm, my grief, with me.

Shortyly, the dentist came in, leaned against the door jam and crossed this ankles and looked at me. We talked casually and he asked me a few questions and I quickly responded while my mouth was unoccupied. He was gentle, encouraging and did not comment about my personal sorrow.

In less than an hour I had three different encounter, all beautiful, and I was overwhelmed with (I am searching my mind for a fancy word) I was overwhelmed with kindness. I felt as if I might weep.

Their kindness was holy and lovely. God, in his uncanny way, showed himself afresh in a receptionist, dental hygienist and a dentist.

Maybe that’s why they are booked out until next August.