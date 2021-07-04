Rudkin: They had my back

As I walked I enjoyed the perfect temperature and the energy of the scooter riders as they whipped by me. Finally, I stopped at a small courtyard snuggled in between two tall buildings. There was artificial grass, black metal chairs and tables with umbrellas. I sat down, pulled out my book. I placed my phone and glasses on the table next to me and began reading. I sat there for a long time enjoying the sun on my feet.

Set off the street a bit, it was quiet. Maybe 6 or 7 other people were in the courtyard. Needing to stretch, I leaned forward and almost immediately I heard a guy behind me yell loudly, “Hey! Keep going, just keep going!”

As I turned around to look a young man was running away. I looked over my other shoulder to find the man who had shouted and with adrenaline raging said, “That guy was about to steal your phone! He had moved your glasses and was grabbing your phone!”

My heart raced a bit and said, “Oh my gosh! Thank you for having my back!”

And then I thought, my whole life is in that phone: all the phone numbers I have never learned, every picture I’ve taken in the last 10 years, my calendar, my goals, my 1,000 Hallelujahs journal… all of it! Plus, it cost an arm and a leg! (OK I do know about the Cloud and yes, I could probably figure out how to find my stuff again.)