Rudkin: They had my back

They had my back and saved my life.
This last week I attended a conference in Denver. The conference was held at, and we stayed in, the grand Sheraton Hotel on 16th Street. Everything but the frigid temperature in the ballroom was fabulous.
Each day as we spilled out onto 16th Street the sounds of a big city issued us an invitation to come experience. There was laughter, music, animated conversations, and a few sirens.
We ate great Mexican food, twice, while observing the last hoorah of Pride Month. I’ve never seen so many rainbow shirts, hats and hair, ever, collectively, in my whole life. Or, fishnet. There were several men and women wearing fishnet. On that topic, can I say, most people, myself included, need a little more covering. Fishnet just does not do it; it’s just not pretty. But I digress.
On Monday I had a 4 hour stretch of time on my own. So I sat on the patio of a restaurant facing out so I could watch the crowd. I ate slowly, which I rarely do. I talked with the waitress and I marveled at the diversity of the people who passed. I love to people watch because honestly I think God just outdid himself with the complete and crazy uniqueness of each individual. It truly is stunning; people are splendid.
After my solitary lunch I wandered up the street close to the Gothic Revival style Methodist church. The bells tolled as I stood there and I wondered if the homeless sitting on the steps even noticed them anymore.
As I walked I enjoyed the perfect temperature and the energy of the scooter riders as they whipped by me. Finally, I stopped at a small courtyard snuggled in between two tall buildings. There was artificial grass, black metal chairs and tables with umbrellas. I sat down, pulled out my book. I placed my phone and glasses on the table next to me and began reading. I sat there for a long time enjoying the sun on my feet.
Set off the street a bit, it was quiet. Maybe 6 or 7 other people were in the courtyard. Needing to stretch, I leaned forward and almost immediately I heard a guy behind me yell loudly, “Hey! Keep going, just keep going!”
As I turned around to look a young man was running away. I looked over my other shoulder to find the man who had shouted and with adrenaline raging said, “That guy was about to steal your phone! He had moved your glasses and was grabbing your phone!”
My heart raced a bit and said, “Oh my gosh! Thank you for having my back!”
And then I thought, my whole life is in that phone: all the phone numbers I have never learned, every picture I’ve taken in the last 10 years, my calendar, my goals, my 1,000 Hallelujahs journal… all of it! Plus, it cost an arm and a leg! (OK I do know about the Cloud and yes, I could probably figure out how to find my stuff again.)
So you see, they saved my “life”, sort of.
Still, I am so grateful for those two guys in that little courtyard in downtown Denver. They didn’t know me and yet, they stood up to the bad guy bandit on my behalf. They saved me a lot of grief and reminded me that there are still good people who have our backs.
