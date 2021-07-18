Rudkin: Thin place experiences

There was a moment this week when I thought God was standing next to me and that maybe, just maybe, He was showing off a bit.
Last Tuesday, like you, I saw the clouds building around the mountain. As I was cutting tree branches and hauling them to the truck, I felt some elation as they moved into place and covered the sun. The clouds provided some respite from the heat. However, within a few minutes the rumble of thunder echoed through our little valley and the light was sucked away. Then the first drops of rain, the rain we so desperately love this time of year, began to fall.
The lightening struck all around us, the thunder boomed. For twenty minutes I sat tucked under the porch listening and watching the show on the sky big screen. At one point, the lightening and immediate thunder was so bright and loud that I whispered, “Ah, now you’re just showing off.” And I grinned.
I was in a thin place. A place were the veil of this world and that of the unseen world is so thin that you get a glimpse of the divine.
Thin places is the Celtic Christian term for “those rare locales where the distance between heaven and Earth collapses.”
Last night I experienced another one of those thin places. There was no reverberating thunder, but the sun was performing her perpetual duty. The sky was cloudless, the air was cool and calm. Instead of being alone like I was for the grand storm performance now there was a crowd of humans in our yard. People, all kinds of different people, were sitting in groups; chatting about God stuff. They were laughing, telling stories, cracking open their walled up hearts and inviting the possibility of new powerful relationships.
In that thin place I got a peek into heaven. A place where people from every race, gender, economic background, and life experience will enjoy life together. In that thin place I had a moment where I could picture the a time when it won’t matter where we grew up or what schools we attended. I glimpsed “heaven”, where our jobs will not define our value or our expensive “toys” promote the notion that we have everything we need. I saw, for a moment, a space in time, when all political walls have been smashed to pieces, someone’s past failures are forgotten and we embrace one another as the image bearers of God.
I bet you have had thin place experiences.
Maybe it was holding your first grand baby. Or, seeing the Grand Tetons for the first time. Perhaps it was walking the ocean coastline at sunrise or visiting Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus. Maybe your thin place was while worshipping on Sunday morning or sitting at the bedside as someone you love is passing from this reality to the next.
In the Celtic tradition, a thin place, is most often associated with a location. For me, they are moments when God is pulling back the veil so I can get a glimpse of the perfection He has in mind for us. They are the moments that create in me a sense of hope and a sense of expectation for what is next. My thin places are moments when I am reminded that there is a Creator who is full of breathtaking surprises.