Rudkin: Thin place experiences

There was a moment this week when I thought God was standing next to me and that maybe, just maybe, He was showing off a bit.

Last Tuesday, like you, I saw the clouds building around the mountain. As I was cutting tree branches and hauling them to the truck, I felt some elation as they moved into place and covered the sun. The clouds provided some respite from the heat. However, within a few minutes the rumble of thunder echoed through our little valley and the light was sucked away. Then the first drops of rain, the rain we so desperately love this time of year, began to fall.

The lightening struck all around us, the thunder boomed. For twenty minutes I sat tucked under the porch listening and watching the show on the sky big screen. At one point, the lightening and immediate thunder was so bright and loud that I whispered, “Ah, now you’re just showing off.” And I grinned.

I was in a thin place. A place were the veil of this world and that of the unseen world is so thin that you get a glimpse of the divine.

Thin places is the Celtic Christian term for “those rare locales where the distance between heaven and Earth collapses.”