When I do premarital counseling, I ask people to think hard about the person they intend to marry. I ask them to make a list of 30 reasons why they love their spouse to be. I ask them to recall their favorite memories and why they meant so much to them. I ask them to tell me about how they each handle conflict when it arises. I ask them to consider what their parents’ relationship and what lessons they learned about love or disdain from them them. I ask them to consider what makes the other feel loved.

During that time together (and with homework), I am asking the man and the woman to think hard about their intended so that they can truly see the one they have chosen and to love them more profoundly. Even couples who have dated for several years discover new details and feel things differently after this deep dive into one another’s dogmas and dreams.

They have thought hard about one another and found it intensely engaging and that it corroborates their first love.

This marriage relationship is one of the most important relationships we will ever engage upon. Parenting is another. However, the most universal relationship is the one we have with God, the One who is present … right now.

I realize many people have a complicated relationship with God. Some even deny his existence. Nonetheless, we must reckon with Him. We need to think hard about God. What do you believe about God? Like with any relationship you hope is healthy and happy, it will take time, lots of questions and lots of listening.

I have always gone to the ancient scripture to find God. And it is a library of books that informs and inspires, no doubt. When read in its context of vast history and rich culture and when it is recognized as poetry and prophetic preaching and colorful narratives, it reveals who God is. When the stories of Jesus are central to your reading, you see God most clearly.

And beyond that, I encourage you to spend an hour (as soon as you can without freezing to death) outside walking along the river or snowshoeing in the mountains with the sole purpose of discovering the character of God. Look at the details of a pine cone, or the different shades of green in the evergreens, or the geese on floating on the river or the different weeds poking out of the snow. Study a snowflake, watch the clouds gather, watch the sun set.

Think hard for a minute, this beauty, this diversity, this artistry, this perfection, surely did not happen by accident.

So with the Bible in hand and the earth all around us, what can we deduce? Who is God, and how do I feel about him?

He is not small-minded, not petty, not mean. He is not vindictive … even if we might deserve it. He is perfect, he does not need anything from us and he is generous. God never tires of creating, he is immense (our 4-year-old granddaughter says he’s the biggest of anything), he is infinite.

When I think hard about God I see him as the one who welcomes prodigals, the good shepherd who will leave the compliant 99 to go looking for the one sheep who has wandered away. He loves to throw a party (see what he does in the three parables of “lost things”) and he throws our failures as far as the east is from the west.

God, whom I have thought hard about, is powerful, but restraint is his great strength. He forgives, he bestows honor, redeems, gives, and is a friend of the very worst of, who in our shortsightedness, label “sinners.”

Think hard about God. Your relationship with him is the most important one you have. It colors how you see everything and everyone.