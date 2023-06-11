Some say that it is rare to find a “mature” person still in the first half of their life (unless they have suffered great hardship). Maturity is to know that what you are seeing unfold in the moment is marvelous but that beyond the cursory look there is more happening than meets the eye. True sagacity is to see life through eyes of wonder and curiosity and a deep sense of gratefulness for each experience.

Maturity, in a 40 year old or an 80 year old, is knowing that today life may be a certain way but that tomorrow, it may take a completely different shape and that it will be equally fascinating and valid. Maturity sees things as they are in this present moment and appreciates the good in it. After all, maturity acknowledges that God, who is good, is smack dab in the middle of it all.

Conversely the immature can only process an event, concept, belief as right or wrong, good or bad, black or white, ordered or chaotic. They cannot, because they haven’t grown up yet and have eyes to see that God is in the messy, broken, tumultuous moments of life and that he is doing some of his best work when the mold has been broken.

As we all know, immaturity is dangerous. When kids are growing up we expect some of their dumb and dangerous decisions to jump off the roof into 6 inches of snow or to drive 90 down a country road. Their brains are not developed.

But from grown adults who have not allowed God to grow them up in the ways of wisdom and love, it is scary what damage “immaturity” can do.

Franciscan priest and spiritual teacher, Richard Rohr, in his book, Falling Upward, speaks frankly about the stinkin’ thinkin’ of immaturity: The 7 C’s of Delusion

Rohr says that a dualistic mind one that can only process the big ideas of life as a simple right or wrong, good or bad, does these things:

It compares.

It competes.

It conflicts.

It conspires.

It condemns.

It cancels out any contrary evidence.

It crucifies with impunity.

An immature unformed mind compares thoughts, ideas, belief and judges based on their bias.

It competes as if to outdo another person.

It conflicts as if in a fight.

It conspires to outwit the opponent as if they are enemies.

It condemns what it cannot presently comprehend.

It cancels, breaks off and eliminates, that which, or those who, they cannot control.

It crucifies without recourse or remorse.

You can see why Rohr calls this kind of immaturity as “stinkin’ thinkin.” All of us are guilty of smelly thoughts. We don’t pop into the world with the ability to think and reason and discuss the issues of life. So all of us have to increase our knowledge, expand our understanding, embrace the new. We all need time to mature.

However, it is alarming when we get stuck in mental, emotional, spiritual adolescence. Especially, if we call ourselves Jesus followers.

Maturing in Jesus means to follow him closely and grow in his ways.

If we are growing in faith our lives should look more like “good news” for the poor, the captives, the blind, and the oppressed. This is the abundant life, this is maturity, this is the life as a grown up.