Anger, story telling, sobbing, indescribable sadness and a seemingly forever silence preceded the joy of Easter. There was, after all, a Saturday of hopelessness before the Sunday of resurrection.

Can you imagine how agonizing those hours were for the followers of Jesus? He is dead … their friend, Jesus, is brutally murdered. The One in whom they had placed all their hope is buried, put away, sealed in a tomb. As night falls on Friday, the sights, sounds and smells of death cling to them.

And then, it’s Saturday, and though I doubt they slept much Friday night, they wake to the same realization: Jesus is dead.

That would be the darkest Saturday of their lives.

Hiding away behind locked doors they weep and retell the gruesome events: the betrayal, the arrest, the beatings, the mock trial and the stumbling journey to the outskirts of town where the soldiers would nail him to the cross.

There is anger co-mingled with grief; stunned unbelief of what they just witnessed. Overcome by exhaustion, they sat in silence.

Hour after hour.

Silence.

In the the weeks leading up to his betrayal Jesus spoke of his death and resurrection. The disciples did not understand; they could not see it. It was impossible that this man who spoke the stormy winds into submission could be murdered. It made no sense. How could this have happened? They bow their heads. There are no good answers and still, more silence, save the sobs of sorrow.

Every once in awhile someone breaks the silence by recounting the moment in the garden or the crowds at Pilate’s court.

Everyone damns Judas … their full wrath turned on him.

Well, at least when they aren’t cursing the religious leaders. They’ve been plotting against Jesus all along; posing their every question so to frame him.

In stunned disbelief, silence creeps into the room again when the absence of a plausible reason for murder escapes them.

And then out of nowhere one of the disciples starts again, “Remember when…” and a whole new story about Jesus’ betrayal and death commences.

Still, no matter how many stories they told or whoever they blamed, Jesus was still dead. If they hadn’t seen it for themselves they would not believe it. But they had seen it.

So, on Saturday … all day and all night … confusion reigned. Dreams die.

Sometimes I feel like I am living in that same kind of “Saturday” scenario. Where everything (and so many people) I knew and trusted are “dead." Trying to stand in the Saturdays of the Easter experience is like trying to find solid footing on a sandy beach while giant waves beat the coast.

Sometimes I feel trapped in this moment of time; some days I pinch myself to see if it’s real. Is this actually my new normal?

How about you?

I bet you’ve had some of those moments too. Maybe your child was struggling, or you lost someone you love, maybe your job is in jeopardy. We all have “Saturday” seasons when we cannot see; we cannot comprehend how “all things work together for good.”

Most of us hate uncertainty. We want the details, we long to control the narrative and to write the ending.

That is impossible, of course, but because of what happens on Sunday morning, the resurrection of Jesus, we can trust the One who co-writes our unabridged story. The living God pens beautifully the beginning, middle AND the end.

“Saturday” seasons are excruciating, but I hope you’ll join me today in trusting the God of Easter “Sunday.”