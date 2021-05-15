Rudkin: Tiny philosophers

She is a philosopher. Her long observed understanding of truth will suddenly pop out of her mouth as she briefly ponders the curious and profound!
Last week we were sitting at the dining table and our tiny thinker stopped eating to point out a scratch on her elbow. I said, something witty like “Wow!” Or, “Yikes!” Encouraged by my enthusiastic acknowledgment of her scabbed up scrapes she showed me several others. I sighed, “Oh my.” She looked me in the eyes and said, “Isn’t that crazy?”
She’s three and my first grandchild. Naturally she is a genius. Or maybe she just calls it like she sees it without embarrassment (because of course, she hasn’t been schooled in political correctness). So out of the blue this tiny person has provided us with cute quips and facial expressions I hope to never forget.
Finlee has brought us such JOY. Kids do that. And don’t we all need a little more joy? Check out some of these quips from children that made me laugh today.
Mom: Do you want the baby to be a boy or girl?
Three-year-old: I want the baby to be Batman.
Preteen: Mom you may be forty but you can boogey like your fourteen.
Six-year-old: Why do bad guys want to take over?
Dad: They want to be in charge and make all the rules.
Six-year-old: Why don’t they just become moms.
Five-year-old: My aunt is my mom’s sister. What a small world.
Nine-year-old: You can make a wish, but then you have to do the wish. It doesn’t just happen.
Three-year-old at the drinking fountain: I really like drinking. So, so much. I might have a drinking problem.
Three-year-old: What’s the password to the microwave?
Five-year-old: Have you been to kindergarten? Because you’re acting like you haven’t.
Four-year-old at bedtime: Mommy, I love you, but we seem to have our differences
Two-year-old yelled at this dad in the middle of church: No way, old man!
Four-year-old pointing to his private boy parts: Bonus.
Six-year-old watching Dancing with the Stars: If that man says not nice things again, he will have to go into time out!
Three-year-old to a dinner guest who still had green beans on her plate, Your poop is gonna be hard to get out if you don’t eat your green beans! I always eat my green goods and my poops don’t hurt me anymore!
Eat your greens, celebrate who you are, be nice, make a wish but then get busy making it happen! Such are the words of wisdom from the tiny philosophers among us.
