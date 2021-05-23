 Skip to main content
Rudkin: Up close and personal
Rudkin: Up close and personal

Virtual is not real.

I have been looking for a place to stay in California for a few days. So I have searched the internet for an inexpensive (is there anything inexpensive in California?) that is clean and safe and not too far from the church where I will attend a conference.

For years hotels and motels have offered pictures of their rooms, eating areas, pools, and reception areas. And, those are helpful. The images usually help me determine the age of the hotel and if they have taken the time (which indicates caring) to update the pictures on the wall or bedspread on the smallish queen sized bed.

But now I understand that some hotels and rented homes will take you on a virtual tour of their property. It is as if you are personally walking through each room, looking out the windows (only the few rooms that actually look out at the ocean) and interacting with the enthusiastic staff.

This is fantastic and beneficial.

Still there is one drawback. It’s not quite real. It’s kind of real. It’s almost what staying there will be like... except that it is staged to appear perfect. What we aren’t seeing is that three quarters of the windows look out onto another building or that the breakfast area smells slightly sickening or that the ambient noise of the street traffic is a constant.

In so many ways I have come to appreciate what the virtual world has done to give us information and opportunity.

The virtual world reflects the real world, but only in an inch deep, superficial way.

I wonder how many of us are living our lives as if we are on a virtual tour? We watch our kids play basketball virtually, we talk to our kids on FaceTime, we exercise “with” people virtually, we even go to church “online” while sitting in our living room or at our kitchen table.

Through our recent experience with COVID-19 most of us used all of these virtual opportunities to stay connected. While I recovered from my accident and was homebound I was able to experience church at home and watch my grand baby play in her living room and I talked to friends virtually. It was helpful and in many ways saved my sanity.

But living my best life cannot be done quarantined away and viewed through a screen. My best life, your best life, must be lived as it truly is... a little messy and mixed up. It will be smelly and certain circumstances disagreeable sometimes. People will see us when we aren’t perfectly presentable, when we are tired, when we are hurting and when we are shoutin’ mad.

Living our best life means that we are living authentically in the world. Sometimes weepy, sometimes ecstatic. Sometimes struggling, sometimes victorious. Sometimes questioning, sometimes certain.

The virtual life is not real... it’s staged. It’s valuable when you’re in Wyoming looking for a place to stay in California but it’s not the best way to experience California. I will fly to California, dip my toes in the ocean, sit with people who share some of my convictions (maybe), I will use an Uber and talk to the driver, I will taste food and I will walk through the actual lobby of the hotel and probably look out the window at hotel next door.

I will live my best life by experiencing it up close and personal. It will not be perfect, but it will be real.

Tami Rudkin

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

