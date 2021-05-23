Rudkin: Up close and personal

In so many ways I have come to appreciate what the virtual world has done to give us information and opportunity.

The virtual world reflects the real world, but only in an inch deep, superficial way.

I wonder how many of us are living our lives as if we are on a virtual tour? We watch our kids play basketball virtually, we talk to our kids on FaceTime, we exercise “with” people virtually, we even go to church “online” while sitting in our living room or at our kitchen table.

Through our recent experience with COVID-19 most of us used all of these virtual opportunities to stay connected. While I recovered from my accident and was homebound I was able to experience church at home and watch my grand baby play in her living room and I talked to friends virtually. It was helpful and in many ways saved my sanity.

But living my best life cannot be done quarantined away and viewed through a screen. My best life, your best life, must be lived as it truly is... a little messy and mixed up. It will be smelly and certain circumstances disagreeable sometimes. People will see us when we aren’t perfectly presentable, when we are tired, when we are hurting and when we are shoutin’ mad.