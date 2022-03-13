Rudkin: Walk away with the gold

He was poor, abandoned to make it on his own, and underprivileged by anyone’s standards. However, in the 1950s he was chosen as the greatest “all-around” American athlete of the 20th century.

Native American, Jim Thorpe, born May 28, 1888, in the Indian Territory of Oklahoma became one of the “standouts” in American athletic history. Although a formal education was not his forte, sports were. Any sport, all sports. With excellence he played baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. He could swim, he boxed and became an Olympian in track and field.

Touted, “strong as a bull and fast as lightning” Jim Thorpe competed at the Stockholm Olympics of 1912 in the Pentathlon and the Decathlon. Both events required fast twitch muscles, the long haul lungs, powerful glutes and quads, and the discipline of mind over body.

Thorpe had all that. But, just before he was ready to take the field at the Olympic Games he discovered his shoes were missing. Someone had stolen his shoes!

His resolve was steadfast. He would not concede victory before he had the chance to compete. Immediately he began searching for another pair of shoes to wear. He could not locate a pair of track shoes but he did find 2 shoes that were thrown in the trash. However, they were different sizes and styles. He determined to make them work. He wore extra socks to make the larger shoe fit and in mismatched shoes and socks he competed in the most prestigious of world games.

Looking like a homeless beggar, he took the field and won the Gold in both events.

Jim Thorpe had trained and trained for this moment. He had participated in hundreds of competitions to earn this spot of preeminence. And then, just before he walked onto the world stage, he was stripped of the basic necessity to compete. Unbelievable.

We all have a race to run, a role to play. We each have a purpose and a destiny. A dream and a hope for our best future. And, almost certainly, it will not go without a hiccup or a heist. There will be obstacles and there will be challenges. Never does a worthy plan go unchallenged. Never.

To run our best “race” we must prepare, we must condition, and we must compete. And then we will have to do the same process repeatedly over a long time. We will have to be curious, courageous, creative, and constant to complete the course set before us.

One of the Biblical writers addressed this very thought:

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us …” Heb 12:1 ESV

We all have a race to run. Throw off (attitudes or habits) anything that is weighing you down or distracting you from finishing your race well. Keep pushing, fix your eyes on the finish line.

And remember, there are a whole group of witnesses (your kids, your co-workers, your neighbors, your friends) who are sitting in the seats of your life arena. They are watching and they are cheering you on. They want you to win your race!

Keep pushing through the pain of hard work, keep your eyes on the finish line. For, despite the mismatched shoes you will walk away with the “gold.”

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

