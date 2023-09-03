“That’ll never work.”

“I can’t believe you did that!”

“Well, obviously you didn’t think that through.”

“That was destined to fail right from the beginning.”

Discouraging people and their words. Everybody has one or two in their lives. And it’s simply a crime what they can do.

It was reported that during the siege of a small English town, a civilian was arrested, tried by court-martial and sentenced to a year’s imprisonment for being a “discourager.” This doom and gloom man would walk along the picket lines, saying disheartening words to the men on duty. He struck no blows for the enemy. He was not disloyal to the country. But he was a discourager.

It was a critical time in the life of this town. The destiny of the town was trembling in the balance. Instead of encouraging the men who were defending the town and making them braver and stronger, he was instilling a sense of defeat and despondency into their hearts. Obviously those defenders became increasingly gutless. The court-martial pronounced it a crime to speak demoralizing words at such a time. — Current Anecdotes

A crime indeed. I don’t know about you but I know a number of people whose lives are teetering on the brink of destruction. The last thing they need is a discouraging person in their lives. On the other hand, a person who would be an encouragement might just save a life.

How do we practice encouragement? I only know what people have done to lift me up, heal me and push me beyond the confines of crippling disappointment or disillusionment.

Seven ways of an encourager.

Comment on strengths. If a friend is a good listener, tell him so. Everyone needs to hear that they add unique value to their circle of friends and family.

Be diligent in asking this question: What can I do to help you? Nothing lightens the emotional load than someone willing, even if you have to do it yourself, to help. Just last week one of my friends offered to make some phone calls for me. The relief was sudden and my resolve strengthened.

Be quick to laugh loud and hearty. Laughing releases certain endorphins that help you feel better and it is contagious. I have two girl friends I eat lunch with every couple of weeks and their laughter heals me every time we are together.

Share a story that lifts the spirit. Tell of a time you attempted something against all odds and you made it. Or remind your loved one of a time they conquered a habit or an attitude even though the going was tough.

Invite interpretation. Ask your friend how they are feeling and why. Allow for them to explore their emotions out loud. Often times just talking clarifies a situation.

Design a plan. Spend time with your loved one discussing baby steps to rectifying a discouraging situation. The big picture may seem overwhelming but attacking the problem one step at a time will build desired results.

Encourage positive change. If something is amiss and is destroying a person’s self worth inspire them to muster their courage and make a change for the better. Often, any change is the right one because it means getting off the fence of passive acceptance.

Want to help a friend? Want to fight back the darkness? Want to make a difference? Encourage someone today.