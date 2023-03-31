They had been waiting for some good news for a long time. Their history was one of abuse at the hands of foreign powers, betrayal by their own kings and leaders, slavery far away from their home country and severe occupation within their own territory.

They had been waiting for God’s power and justice to come in their day. They woke each morning to reminders that they were a people under the rule of a nation that despised them. Their conquerors mocked their ways and denigrated their God; they made the rules, and they collected their taxes, leaving the occupied people in perpetual ruin.

They could see no end to their misery, no hope on their horizon.

They needed someone to save them.

Jesus the Nazarene, seemed to be their guy. He was a communicator … he could teach and preach eloquently … and everyone loves a good orator. Words, storytelling, always moves people’s hearts.

And his words were not just impassioned words. Jesus was also a doer. He was a healer. It seemed everyone knew someone he had healed. It was told that he touched lepers and the disease disappeared. There was a man crippled who walked again and a possessed lunatic is now in his right mind.

The stories swirled around them. Maybe he is the long-awaited Messiah. Perhaps, he is the One who is supposed to set them free! Possibly, their story would be rewritten.

When Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, they didn’t seem to notice the diminutive animal on which he rode, nor the lack of weapons and personnel to seize power. They saw the humble man in whom they had come to place their hopes. They threw their coats down to pave his way and waved palm branches as if to raise their praises higher.

And, they cried out, “Hosanna, to the son of David, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. Hosanna in the highest heaven.”

The party of dreams had commenced! The people were confident that Jesus would liberate them.

Until they were not.

They may had hoped, and even believed in him, until the fury of the religious status quo began to boil. (It had already been simmering for a time.) Maybe the people’s optimism started wavering when Jesus decided to clear the temple in what appears to be a moment of outrage. Admittedly, they had not loved the selling and exchange, but, it was the way it was always done.

It’s possible they started speculating about his credibility when he talked about the great temple crumbling or that a time was coming when they should and would run for the hills.

Perhaps they started losing faith that week when they learned that religious leaders met in secret to make history-altering decisions. It’s surprising what seeps into the unconscious when evil is afoot.

Doubt certainly niggled at their hopes of a revolution when Jesus stood condemned before a crowd of naysayers … crucify him! Crucify him!

We can only imagine what went on during the week following Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem on the day we call Palm Sunday. But, what we know for sure is how it ended. Betrayal, mock trials, beatings, a most horrific death.

The people of God were hoping and expecting something specific from Jesus. The events of the week would certainly decimate their political aspirations. But those same events would eventually inspire a new kind of kingdom, a much greater kingdom.

Oh my goodness, it is breathtaking what can happen in a week!