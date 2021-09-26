Rudkin: What do you believe about God?

What you believe about God in the good times wildly impacts who you call out to (or ignore) in the unhinged, daunting, times of life.
What do you believe about God?
If I want to know someone, really know them, I need to know what they believe about God. Dozens of times over the years, in a small group setting, I have said, “I want you to think back to when you were 13 years old. Where were you living, what was happening in your life about then? And what did you know about God? In what ways would you have described him? To help them articulate their thoughts I ask them which of the following characters would best fit how they felt about God at that point in their lives: Policeman, Grandfather, Santa Claus, Wizard of Oz, Best Friend, Judge.
The discussion that follows is always enlightening.
Regrettably, the majority of people remember picturing God as a scary judge who was ready to send them to hell for the insignificant transgressions of an early teen.
It’s no mystery why those same kids as 18-year-olds or as 25-year-olds, who have lost a friend to suicide or have been betrayed in some way decide to walk away from God. In their minds, they were hurting and God was either absent and didn’t care or he was punishing them for something they had done or not done.
My grandmother heavily influenced my early conceptions of God and consequently, much of what I still believe today. Psalm 103 is a long passage of scripture that describes God and she quoted it to me, without a prompt, about a week before her death at age 90.
“Praise the Lord… who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion, who satisfies your desires with good things so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.
The Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in love.
He will not always accuse, nor will he harbor his anger forever; he does not treat us as our sins deserve or repay us according to our iniquities. For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his love for those who fear him; as far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our sins from us.” Psalms 103:2-5, 8-12
God forgives, he heals, he redeems, he crowns us with love and compassion. He satisfies our deepest longings, and he provides us strength beyond our natural ability. He is gracious, giving us the mercy we don’t deserve and withholding the punishment we do deserve.
God does not have a temper that lashes out to hurt us. Instead, when we trust him, he insists on taking our worst thoughts, actions, and desires and disposes them so that they can never be dug up and held against us.
I don’t know about you but I can’t help feeling a little sad this week as once again we have seen what one human can do to another. It’s dark and heartbreaking and a little, depressing. Nonetheless, I don’t feel defeated, I don’t feel lost or unloved. In fact, because of what I believe about God, I still face this day with a hopeful expectation to see his goodness break through the darkness.