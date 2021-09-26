Rudkin: What do you believe about God?

What you believe about God in the good times wildly impacts who you call out to (or ignore) in the unhinged, daunting, times of life.

What do you believe about God?

If I want to know someone, really know them, I need to know what they believe about God. Dozens of times over the years, in a small group setting, I have said, “I want you to think back to when you were 13 years old. Where were you living, what was happening in your life about then? And what did you know about God? In what ways would you have described him? To help them articulate their thoughts I ask them which of the following characters would best fit how they felt about God at that point in their lives: Policeman, Grandfather, Santa Claus, Wizard of Oz, Best Friend, Judge.

The discussion that follows is always enlightening.

Regrettably, the majority of people remember picturing God as a scary judge who was ready to send them to hell for the insignificant transgressions of an early teen.

It’s no mystery why those same kids as 18-year-olds or as 25-year-olds, who have lost a friend to suicide or have been betrayed in some way decide to walk away from God. In their minds, they were hurting and God was either absent and didn’t care or he was punishing them for something they had done or not done.