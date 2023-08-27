Popular Polish poet, Wislawa Szymborska, wrote a piece of prose about preferences that I have pondered amply. May I share it in part?

“I prefer movies.

I prefer cats.

I prefer the oaks along the Warta.

I prefer Dickens to Dostoyevsky.

I prefer myself liking people

to myself loving mankind.

I prefer keeping a needle and thread on hand, just in case.

I prefer the color green.

I prefer not to maintain

that reason is to blame for everything.

I prefer exceptions.

I prefer to leave early.

I prefer talking to doctors about something else.

I prefer the old fine-lined illustrations.

I prefer the absurdity of writing poems

to the absurdity of not writing poems.

I prefer, where love’s concerned, nonspecific anniversaries

that can be celebrated every day…”

Like you, I have preferences.

I prefer long summers.

I prefer Dr. Pepper.

I prefer elastic.

I prefer green.

I prefer stories.

I prefer warm cookies.

I prefer walking to running (or sitting)

I prefer staying home to traveling overseas.

I prefer a moving novel to a fast paced movie.

I prefer conversation to mandates, curiosity to certainty, and kindness to correctness.

I prefer believing the best.

I prefer hoping for better.

I prefer laughter.

I prefer party.

I prefer paper.

What’s your preferences? What do you like more than something else? It’s important to know. If you do not know your preferences you may not be living your best life. You are wonderfully and remarkably made for this moment in time and your preferences matter!

So what do you prefer?