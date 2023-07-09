My whole body, soul and mind was shaken. I wanted to scream in frustration and weep in sorrow all at the same time. Fury rattled me and I could not wait to get out to my car and … be alone.

Have you ever felt that way?

Take a minute before you read on. Stop for a second. Breathe.

When was the last time you felt rage? When was the last time you felt incensed by something or someone? When your emotional temperature skyrocketed into an inferno like indignation?

What lit that fury? What was happening around you? What happened to you? What were you seeing, experiencing, imagining? Was someone being hurt or mocked or damned?

Was that someone you?

What was happening? How did you feel? Who else was there? Who and/or what responsible for what was occurring?

What did you do? Run away, fight back, break down?

I can only think of a few times I have ever been forced to contend with such emotions.

Now … even 18 hours later I can feel the outrage.

I was sitting in the dark looking screen, watching a story when I started to feel it.

The story was about a preschool age boy and his older sister, who was maybe 9 or 10 who were kidnapped from their father and sold into an evil sex trafficking ring.

A former beauty pageant queen groomed the children and promised them they could use their talents and good looks to make a better life.

The father, a good father, left them alone with her. He trusted her with his kids for a few hours and she stole them. Although, we are spared the vicious acts of rape and abuse, there is no question about the predator’s exploitations.

While watching this, “based on true events movie”, The Sound of Freedom, I found myself immersed in a story that demands my full attention.

Like you, I am so far removed from this storyline I rarely consider the implications of this kind of horror on our world’s children.

In the last 10 years, the trafficking of children for sex has become the fastest growing criminal activity in the world. It is estimated that 3.3 million kids under the age of 18 are forced (beaten, threatened, starved, drugged) into sexual acts for money. Sex trafficking around the world takes place in brothels, corrupt “massage” businesses, strip clubs, online escort services and private parties for the rich.

The children who are specifically targeted are the marginalized and vulnerable: the poor and homeless, undocumented migrants, runaways, unaccompanied girls, LGBTQ+ and the indigenous (Native Americans).

Children (77-85% are female) are literally sold to the highest bidder.

I know this is a heavy topic. Thus, all the fury and sadness I described early on. Maybe what is so maddening is that I feel helpless. Stunned from the movie I walk away wondering how this happens and what can I do to help stop it?

Today I have no answers. What I do know is that every change in culture must begin with a conviction that the belief/behavior is morally untenable.

Finding someone to blame is not helpful.

However, we can begin by taking an honest inventory of our hearts. Do I help the poor? Do I employ the homeless? Do I give the same dignity and value to women in the workplace as I do men? Do I use hateful language and disenfranchise LGBTQ people? Do I contribute to, in any way, the dehumanizing of certain individuals by the movies I watch or websites I visit?

My furious unease has moved me to question the horrible atrocity of child trafficking. But, emotions and questions are not enough.

However, what I do next, what you do next, could create a whole new world. What will you do?