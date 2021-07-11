Rudkin: Where no man has gone before

Our spiritual life, in community with the triune God, cannot be domesticated or confined to a religious suburban neighborhood: houses that all look the same, a conveniently located gas station 3 blocks away, a pool down the street, and a grocery store close by… all of this designed so that we never need venture too far from our sheltered neighborhood.

The relationship that God invites us into is wild and full of mystery because God is untamed, unmanageable and refuses to be a suburbanite: predictable and safe. He wants us to experience a life full of adventures that sometimes feel scary and stretching. At times he even pushes us to live on the very edge of security.

When Jesus invited people to follow him, he was charting a life on the move. At first they literally walked with him so that they could learn from him. But then they, each in their own ways, had to move out of their traditional habitual way of looking at God. They had to move out of their spiritual neighborhood and embark on a mysterious journey into a frontier of new vistas, new valleys, new thoughts and new dreams… new uncertainty.