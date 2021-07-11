Rudkin: Where no man has gone before

I like uncertainty… very little. However, I’m trying to embrace it.
In the late 1960’s television writers and producers created a fanciful way of imagining the final frontier: space. Every week we walked onto the Starship Enterprise and traveled to the galaxy’s many new worlds full of intriguing (and strangely costumed) life forms, cultures and patterns of governing. With the creators we boldly went where no man had gone before.
I don’t know if I recognized this as a child/teen but the mission of the Starship Enterprise was NOT to go boldly into space in order to tame the frontier, but to explore it, encounter it, interact with it and learn from it.
Captain Kirk knew they could not reign it in or control it, but rather, embrace it.
I hate to disagree with Spock, and the crew of 430, but I’m not sure that space is the final frontier. I believe the spiritual frontier is that which few have ever fully explored nor experienced unreservedly.
The spiritual frontier is similar to the imaginings of the “final frontier.” In a sense, it is mysterious, untamed, uncertain and those fully embracing the lifestyle must be adventurous and valorous to take such a journey out of the familiar and into the unknown.
“The spiritual life,” said Howard Macey, “cannot be made suburban. It is always frontier and we who live in it must accept and even rejoice that it remains untamed.”
Our spiritual life, in community with the triune God, cannot be domesticated or confined to a religious suburban neighborhood: houses that all look the same, a conveniently located gas station 3 blocks away, a pool down the street, and a grocery store close by… all of this designed so that we never need venture too far from our sheltered neighborhood.
The relationship that God invites us into is wild and full of mystery because God is untamed, unmanageable and refuses to be a suburbanite: predictable and safe. He wants us to experience a life full of adventures that sometimes feel scary and stretching. At times he even pushes us to live on the very edge of security.
When Jesus invited people to follow him, he was charting a life on the move. At first they literally walked with him so that they could learn from him. But then they, each in their own ways, had to move out of their traditional habitual way of looking at God. They had to move out of their spiritual neighborhood and embark on a mysterious journey into a frontier of new vistas, new valleys, new thoughts and new dreams… new uncertainty.
Author and theologian, Oswald Chambers, wrote, “The nature of spiritual life is that we are certain in our uncertainty … Certainty is the mark of the common-sense life: gracious uncertainty is the mark of the spiritual life. To be certain of God means that we are uncertain in all our ways, we do not know what a day may bring forth. This is generally said with a sigh of sadness, it should be rather an expression of breathless expectation. We are uncertain of the next step, but we are certain of God.”
The journey into the “final frontier” often, almost always, means leaving the “spiritual suburban” life we have grown accustomed to. It is uncertain in so many ways. But God, in his infinite love for us, is always certain, steady and unmoving. God urges us to embrace the uncertainty, the moving into uncharted spiritual territory. He is calling us to go where no man has gone before.
