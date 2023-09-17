“I will have nothing to do with a God who cares only occasionally.

I need a God who is with us always, everywhere, in the deepest depths as well as the highest heights.

It is when things go wrong, when the good things do not happen, when our prayers seem to have been lost, that God is most present. We do not need the sheltering wings when things go smoothly.

We are closest to God in the darkness, stumbling along blindly.” Madeleine L’Engle

I cannot even begin to imagine your specific circumstances today. I am not privy to the laughter and joy you have known in the last 24 hours or the sorrow that may be leaning heavily against your happiness. But, I can imagine, because we are human, we all have shared experiences of loneliness and loveliness, stupid fun and periods of starved joy, bodies that move and grove and yet, insist on breakdown and slowing down.

Maybe the specific scenes of our lives are varied, but all of us live the shared experience of “highs and lows.”

So, we need a God who is constant and compassionate. We need a God who cannot be bullied by rival gods, nor will fall asleep on the job.

We need a God who not only delights in our happiness (like Jesus did at the wedding in Cana), but a God who weeps with us in the darkest moments (like Jesus did when Mary and Martha grieved their brother’s death).

When life goes wonky I need a God who makes himself unmistakably present. In my humanness, I need to see and feel the God who promises to “never leave me or forsake me.”

God may reveal his presence in the most spectacular sunset or in the smile of small child.

God may show up in the form of a small gift left on your windshield or the tears of a friend who listens attentively to your story.

God may speak to you as you read the ancient texts of Moses or the controversial and provocative thoughts of Jen Hatmaker.

God may wrap his strong arms around you to protect you from the raging storm or he may give you unexpected courage to venture into the storm.

Whatever the circumstance, whatever the triumph or whatever the darkness, we can depend on the God who is with us.

Again, I have no idea how each of you are doing this September day. Maybe you are feeling full, satisfied, and grateful. Or, perhaps you are feeling tired, afraid, and uncertain.

We all feel these emotions, good and bad, at some point in our lives. But no matter where you find yourself this day the message is the same: God is close and he cares.

As you inhale and exhale your next breath God is so close that he can feel your breath stir the atmosphere. He can see the tears in your eyes, or the mirth. You are not alone and you are not forgotten. He is not a fair weather friend or a promise breaker. He stands steady even in the upheaval of your emotions. He is close by and he cares unequivocally.

If you feel you are stumbling along in the darkness right now there is good news. God does not care occasionally. God cares, always.